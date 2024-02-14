Travis Kelce has gone Hollywood.

On Sunday evening, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs won their third Super Bowl championship in the last five years with an epic come from behind win over the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 58 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kelce got off to a bit of a slow start in this one, but turned things up just in time for the Chiefs, including hauling in a reception from quarterback Patrick Mahomes late in the overtime period to set Kansas City up in scoring position, where they soon cashed in.

Of course, a large portion of the headlines surrounding Kelce this year have regarded his relationship with pop star singer Taylor Swift, who made a mad dash from Tokyo, Japan where she performed on Saturday, to support Kelce in Las Vegas on Sunday. Now, it appears that Kelce is going even more Hollywood in the wake of his Super Bowl victory.

According to Tatian Siegel of Variety.com, Kelce is now listed as an executive producer of the dark comedy film My Dead Friend Zoe, starring such recognizable names as Morgan Freeman and Natalie Morales, per Mike Florio of NBC Sports.

With all of the extra publicity he has gotten due to his relationship with Taylor Swift, perhaps it was only a matter of time before Travis Kelce fully tapped into his earnings potential in the entertainment industry, as he could be seen in a variety of different commercials broadcast throughout this past NFL season.

Studio executives, meanwhile, will hope that the Swift connection will draw in more fans to their film.