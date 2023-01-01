The Kansas City Chiefs got on the scoreboard first against the Denver Broncos in Week 17, but it wouldn’t have gone down without some magic from Patrick Mahomes. While working their way down the field on their opening drive, Mahomes attempted a pass that was batted down by a Broncos defender. However, in a bizarre twist, the ball ended up back in the hands of the Chiefs’ star QB, who instinctually tucked it away and ran for six yards.

Just when the Broncos thought they did enough to thwart Mahomes through the air, the quarterback, who may as well be moonlighting as a magician, emerged with the football in his hands and scampered for a near-first down. The Chiefs were able to punch in a touchdown on the drive after Isaac Pacheco forced his way into the end zone.

Chiefs fans never have to go too long between Mahomes and some mind-blowing theatrics, and he supplied them early on Sunday in keeping the drive alive after what by all accounts appeared to be a dead play. Not only did he keep the play alive, but Mahomes didn’t hesitate to reach for the sticks and put the Chiefs right on the brink of a first down.

Leave it to Mahomes to set the tone early with some jaw-dropping heroics on offense, and while it didn’t result in him scoring a touchdown, he put his team in a prime spot to get an early advantage over the Broncos in Denver.

Another week, another stunner from No. 15, Patrick Mahomes.