By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs enter their Week 17 clash against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos having already punched their tickets to the postseason. However, the star quarterback knows better than to rest on his laurels despite the Broncos’ franchise turbulence this season.

Speaking with reporters before their game on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes urged the Chiefs to remain cautious, especially after the Broncos almost stormed all the way back from a 27-0 deficit in their previous matchup three weeks ago.

“Yeah, they played us tough this last one. They gave us everything that we could ask for. We have to go out there and play our best ball. If you look at the tape, you see the talent that they have and how hard they play. […] They got great players that make a lot of great plays, and so for me and for this team, we got to go out there and play our best ball. And we know we have to play our best ball if we want to win,” Mahomes said, per Pro Football Talk.

Patrick Mahomes is giving the 4-11 Broncos plenty of credit, but one could easily understand where he’s coming from. After all, he was culpable for the Chiefs’ near collapse on Week 14. He threw three interceptions to help keep Denver in the game; thankfully for him, the Chiefs still managed to squeak out a 34-28 win on the road.

Still, with the upcoming matchup coming at the Chiefs’ home stadium, Mahomes and Kansas City should be lopsided favorites in what should be a lopsided matchup. After all, the Broncos are going through a coaching change after firing Nathaniel Hackett just this past Monday. Moreover, the Broncos’ acquisition and subsequent $245 million extension for quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t worked out as planned.

Nonetheless, this is the mindset that produces champions. Mahomes, who has already won a Super Bowl back in 2020, knows that he has to bring his A-game no matter the opponent, and the Chiefs will be better off because of his championship-level mentality.