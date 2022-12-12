By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs nearly blew a 27-0 lead at Denver against the Broncos Sunday. A big part of that was Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes turning the ball over. He threw a season-high three interceptions, allowing the Broncos to get back into the game. Kansas City ultimately held on for a 34-28 victory.

Afterwards, Mahomes took to Twitter to share a message for his teammates.

“Appreciate my team man! Picked me up today!,” Mahomes tweeted.

Patrick Mahomes finished 28 of 42 for 352 yards with three touchdowns and the three picks. Much of the production came in the first half when the Chiefs built what most thought was an insurmountable lead. But Sunday was a solid reminder that turnovers are the key stat in determining wins and losses.

In the win, Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon had a banner day, mostly out of the backfield. He finished with six carries for 22 yards and seven catches for 112 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Kansas City will clinch the AFC West if the Los Angeles Chargers lose on Sunday Night Football to the Miami Dolphins. But the division is all but a formality at this point. The Chiefs are 10-3 with the Chargers sitting at 6-6 entering Sunday night. But Mahomes likely has his eyes on a bigger prize; namely home field advantage.

The Chiefs are tied with the Buffalo Bills atop the AFC with the latter holding the tie-breaker. But the Chiefs face the much easier schedule the rest of the season. They face the Texans, Seahawks, Broncos and Raiders. Meanwhile, the Bills play Dolphins, Bears, Bengals and Patriots.