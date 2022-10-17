Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gets honest on where it went wrong on the game-ending INT vs. Bills

When the Kansas City Chiefs’ season was on the line during their AFC divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills earlier this year, Patrick Mahomes rose to the occasion with a game-winning touchdown drive in overtime. When Mahomes had an opportunity to secure another pivotal win over the Bills in Week 6, cornerback Taron Johnson ended up playing the role of spoiler.

After Josh Allen connected with Dawson Knox for a 14-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to provide Buffalo with a 24-20 lead, Mahomes stepped onto the field with an eye on guiding the Chiefs to their fifth win of the campaign. Mahomes attempted to connect with Skyy Moore on a first down play, but Johnson jumped the pass to haul in the interception and put an end to the quarterback’s comeback bid.

During his post-game press conference, Mahomes took some time to analyze where it went wrong on the interception.

“They were like in a shell-type defense, obviously,” Mahomes said. “We had a corner route, and he had dropped back, you could see, I wanted to reach and throw it to him fast, and Matt [Milano] was in the way.

“By the time I reached and threw it to him again, seven [Taron Johnson] made a great play and got back in there. … You’re at the end of the game, you try to press the issue, and try to get some completions because you gotta score a touchdown. He made a good play when it counted.”

Mahomes finished with 338 passing yards and two passing touchdowns in the contest. He also threw two interceptions in a game for the first time this season.

The Chiefs and the Bills could end up meeting again later this season, but for now, the reigning AFC West champions sure are looking ahead to their road matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7.