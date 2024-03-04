Cillian Murphy is one of the most decorated actors in Hollywood today. He is a two-time BAFTA Award nominee, a Golden Globes Award-nominated actor, and an Irish Film and Television Award winner.
Some of his notable works include 28 Days Later, Inception, The Dark Knight, Sunshine, and etc. But in 2023, Murphy's biggest performance was the blockbuster biopic Oppenheimer. It has helped Murphy build a net worth of $20 million.
But while Murphy has found a lot of success in Hollywood, there's no question that his loving wife and family have played a major role in helping him get there. For this piece, let's get to know more about Cillian Murphy's wife Yvonne McGuinness.
Cillian Murphy's wife Yvonne McGuinness
Cillian Murphy's wife is Yvonne McGuinness. Yvonne McGuinness was born on Oct. 12, 1972, in Kilkenny, Ireland.
According to sources, McGuinness studied in St. Marnock’s National School before attending the Cork Institute of Technology. Later on, she would earn her Masters of Arts degree at the Royal College of Art in London.
Yvonne McGuinness' career as a professional artist
As per her website, McGuinness is an artist. As an artist, her works revolve around film, live performances, sculptures, writing, sound, video installations, prints, and etc. Some of the shows she launched include Timelapse, Straylight, Mark, Project Arts Centre, and Tripswitch.
Furthermore, McGuinness' works have also been displayed in several art exhibitions, one of which was in 2018 at The Central Field. During the same year, McGuinness worked along with fellow friend and artist Rhone Byrne in the project called Mobile Monuments, which was featured in the I Slept Like a Stone gallery.
According to sources, Mobile Monuments was aimed to help people reflect on the essence of a monument while looking back on our history in 1916 and how those events have shaped our society today.
Yvonne McGuinness' marriage with Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy y su familia.
¡Sus hijos son idénticos! pic.twitter.com/QGZKE6ZpZw
— R E P L I C A N T (@Roybattyforever) October 10, 2023
Based on an interview with Cosmopolitan Magazine, Murphy and McGuinness reportedly met while touring for the film Disco Pigs in the 90s.
In a conversation with The Guardian, Murphy recalled meeting his wife, “That time, making Disco Pigs, was kind of the most important period of my life. The people I met there remain my closest friends. Enda Walsh. Pat Kiernan [its director]. Eileen Walsh [his co-star]. They shaped me in terms of my tastes, in terms of what I wanted to do with my life. And it was around the same time I met my wife. She came on tour with us. It was so exciting, 20 years ago or whatever it was – we were all just kids, trying to find our way – but such a special, special time.”
After dating each other for quite some time, the couple eventually tied the knot in 2004. Based on Town & Country Magazine, the couple shared their vows in the vineyard owned by McGuinness' father called Domaine des Anges in Provence, France.
Being a wife of a Hollywood star is certainly easier than it sounds. However, McGuinness has been very supportive of her husband's acting career, which the Oppenheimer star cherishes.
In an interview with GQ, Murphy bared “That work-life-balance thing is hard. I have an amazing wife and I couldn't do this without her and her understanding. But it is a struggle. I think it is for any dad whose work takes him away, which it generally does, and which consumes him, which my work does.”
Since sharing their vows in France, the couple has welcomed two beautiful children together. Their names are Malachy and Aran. Although Murphy was a busy Hollywood star with a grueling schedule, being an actor allowed him to be close with his family especially for the filming of The Wind that Shakes the Barley.
In a sit-down with The Observer, Murphy claimed “It was a beautiful shoot, absolutely beautiful. Easily my best experience in terms of the process of acting. Plus, it was during the summer months; I was living at home with my folks; my wife was pregnant with our son; and we were running around the hills of west Cork shooting up Black and Tans. Fantastic!”
Aside from being supportive of Murphy's career, it seems that the couple also loves to do things together, including having the same diet as vegetarians.
In the same interview with The Guardian, Murphy stated “I was vegetarian for a long time then I relapsed, and now I’ve relapsed back to vegetarianism. My wife is, too. It’s so unremarkable! It’s not good copy.”
Although the couple have been mostly living in London, the Murphy household eventually migrated to Dublin in order for the kids to be close with their grandparents.
According to Elle Magazine, the Oppenheimer star admits that he also wanted the kids to be proud of their Irish roots. To make matters better, Murphy admits that moving to Dublin has also helped his sons' growing confidence.
Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Cillian Murphy's wife Yvonne McGuinness.