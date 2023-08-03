Cillian Murphy's net worth in 2023 is $20 million. Murphy is a popular actor who has starred in notable productions, including television series Peaky Blinders and movies such as Oppenheimer, 28 Days Later, The Dark Knight, Inception, In Time, A Quiet Place Part II, and many more. He is also a two-time BAFTA Award nominee and a two-time TV Awards UK winner. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Cillian Murphy's net worth in 2023.

Cillian Murphy's net worth in 2023 is $20 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Cillian Murphy was born on May 25, 1976, in Cork, Ireland. He studied in Presentation Brothers College. After completing his secondary education, Murphy would attend University College Cork, where he took up law. However, he dropped out after his freshman year to pursue a career in acting. In fact, Murphy personally admitted that law just isn't for him.

While studying at university, Murphy also joined the Corcadorca Theatre Company to hone his acting skills. Here, he appeared in various productions such as Disco Pigs, Much Ado About Nothing, The Country Boy, and many more.

Cillian Murphy's early acting career

In 1997, Murphy landed his first credited acting gig in the short Quando. A year later, he made his big-screen debut in the film Sweety Barrett.

Since then, he landed more roles in the cinemas. Murphy would appear in other films such as Sunburn, Disco Pigs, How Harry Became a Tree, and On the Edge.

Cillian Murphy's breakthrough role in 28 Days Later

In 2002, Murphy starred in the zombie thriller 28 Days Later. Against only an $8 million budget, 28 Days Later would shock the world by grossing $84.7 million internationally.

Murphy's outstanding performance earned him an Empire Award for Best Newcomer. In addition to this, the 28 Days Later star also bagged a MTV Movie Award for Breakthrough Male Performance. This led to roles in other movies such as Intermission, Girl with a Pearl Earring, Cold Mountain, Red Eye, The Silent City, Watching the Detectives, The Edge of Love and many more.

Cillian Murphy's other early successful films

With Murphy gaining more exposure, he eventually landed roles in some successful movies. These include appearing in a trio of Batman movies, such as Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises. Batman Begins would gross $373 million around the world, while The Dark Knight raked in over $1 billion. On the other hand, The Dark Knight Rises would also gross over $1 billion worldwide.

In 2010, Murphy appeared in the thriller film and Oscar Award-winning Inception, where he acted alongside Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tom Hardy, and Michael Caine. Inception would gross $870 million worldwide. Furthermore, for his performance in Inception, Murphy received a Gold Derby Film Award nomination.

Seven years later, Murphy appeared in the war drama Dunkirk. Dunkirk was also a big success after grossing $527 million worldwide. It also nabbed three Oscar Awards.

Some other notable movies that Murphy appeared in include In Time, Transcendence, In the Heart of the Sea, Anna, and A Quiet Place Part II. For A Quiet Place Part II, Murphy earned a Critics Choice Super Award nomination for Best Actor in a Horror Movie.

Cillian Murphy's success with Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders is a BAFTA Award-winning television series that ran for six seasons. In the show, Murphy made the character of Thomas Shelby come to life for 36 episodes. The Peaky Blinders actor was paid $100,000 per episode. In total, Murphy received a whopping $3.6 million for the television series.

Apart from a respectable paycheck, Murphy was also given a BAFTA Award nomination and a Gold Derby TV Award. But more importantly, he also won a pair of TV Choice Awards in the UK for Best Actor.

Cillian Murphy hitting it big with Oppenheimer

Just recently, Oppenheimer is making waves in the box office. In fact, the biopic war movie has grossed $419 million worldwide. In fact, it's opening weekend was one of the best for director Christopher Nolan in his movies.

In Oppenheimer, the 28 Days Later star portrayed J. Robert Oppenheimer and acted alongside established Hollywood mega stars Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon. For starring as J. Robert Oppenheimer in the Christopher Nolan directed film, Murphy enjoyed a $5 million payday, according to Sportskeeda.

Cillian Murphy's upcoming movies

Given Murphy's success as of late with television series Peaky Blinders and Oppenheimer, the two-time BAFTA Award nominee is also set to appear in future projects. According to IMDB, Murphy will appear and produce the film called Small Things Like These. Furthermore, he is also set to make a return to the 28 Days Later movie franchise in the third film called 28 Months Later.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Cillian Murphy's net worth in 2023?