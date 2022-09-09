Cleveland Browns: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Panthers

With a Cleveland Browns Week 1 game scheduled against the Carolina Panthers, a lot of eyes will be on quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Jacoby Brissett. Mayfield faces his old team as Brissett starts in place of embattled Deshaun Watson. Ahead of this Browns-Panthers game, we’ll be making our Cleveland Browns Week 1 predictions.

The Browns will travel to Charlotte to face the Panthers in what could be an exciting first game for both teams. The major storyline of this Week 1 matchup is, once again, that Carolina’s starting quarterback is none other than former Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield.

The Browns also have a new starting quarterback in Jacoby Brissett and a new wide receiver in Amari Cooper, so it will be interesting to watch how they handle their first game. Remember also that Cleveland is entering the season after a messy preseason anchored on Watson’s troubles.

With so many wild cards, this game could really go either way.

If Cleveland can open the season with a win over the Panthers, that would spoil Mayfield’s vengeance campaign. It’ll also be a great way to open up this new stage in the Browns organization. Let’s now dive into our Browns Week 1 predictions.

Can Baker Mayfield and the @Panthers beat his former team, the Browns in Week 1? 👀 Like for YES ✅

RT for NO ❌ pic.twitter.com/ZI3zQe1oyd — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 31, 2022

4. Amari Cooper gets over 100 yards and 1 TD

Amari Cooper was dealt to the Browns this offseason from the Dallas Cowboys. Now, we’ll finally get to see him on the field after he didn’t participate in any preseason games. On paper, Cooper should provide a significant boost to the offense this season. He gives the Browns so much skill and experience.

Unlike some NFL players, he has been regarded as letting his game do the talking. Let’s hope his performance on Sunday foreshadows where his new club will go this season. In his eight NFL seasons, he has 7,076 yards receiving and 46 touchdowns. He has 25 games with more than 100 yards each, including three with more than 200 yards receiving.

Cooper will be able to present the Browns with several opportunities this season. Truthfully, his production might be the one area that makes the difference between wins and losses.

Cooper, I believe, will have a significant influence in this opening game against the Panthers. Remember that he caught 13 catches for 139 yards and two scores against Carolina last season. He played a significant role, though the Cowboys lost, 31-29.

Brissett should be able to get Cooper into the game early and often on Sunday. In the Browns’ first win of the season, expect Cooper to haul in over 100 yards and one touchdown.

3. Nick Chubb & Kareem Hunt rush for 200+ yards and 2 TDs

The Cleveland offense’s most reliable aspect is its run game. They have some new faces at quarterback and wide receiver, but having Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt back and healthy gives the team so much stability this season.

Hunt was particularly missed last season after he didn’t see action in nine games. D’Ernest Johnson did an excellent job filling in for him, and Chubb continues to shine, but Hunt adds a distinct intensity. He can single-handedly swing the tide in the blink of an eye.

Expect Chubb to have 15 to 20 carries in this game for him to smash over 100 yards rushing. Keep in mind that in his first four seasons, he averaged 5.3 yards per rush and 83 yards per game.

Hunt, for his part, will most likely get eight to twelve carries in the game, but the Browns should also use him as a receiver. That gives the Browns a significant advantage in the passing game. Expect Hunt to record 50 yards on the run and another 50 yards on those classic screen passes.

Both should also get a TD each, so chalk this duo up for 200+ total yards and 2 TDs.

2. Myles Garrett sacks Baker Mayfield

This is a crucial game for both sides, and many believe Baker Mayfield will win over his former squad. However, the Browns have significant defensive advantages. This includes defensive end Myles Garrett, who is poised to set another record this season. He had 16.5 sacks last season and will attempt to have his first sack of the new campaign against Mayfield.

The Browns secondary also wants to get off to a good start this season. They have a quality group back there that can put up a good fight against their former QB. Cornerbacks Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome, and freshly drafted Martin Emerson will eagerly await Mayfield’s targeted throws.

Remember that Mayfield has a history of throwing interceptions, particularly last season when he had 13. What better way for Cleveland to start the season than with an interception against him on top of Garrett getting a sack or two as well?

1. Browns get first opening win since 2004

The Browns enter this game as a bit of an underdog. Take note that outside of Mayfield, the Panthers also have an All-Pro rushing back. That could be bad news since Cleveland is vulnerable to the run.

The Browns, on the other hand, have a defense poised to capitalize on their familiarity with Mayfield’s tendencies. They also feature the league’s finest running back tandem in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. They should basically demolish the Panthers’ defense. They’ve also added All-Pro wide receiver Amari Cooper, who is eager to get started and help his new club win.

Jacoby Brissett, Cleveland’s backup-turned-starter quarterback, is also underrated and is good enough to get this offense rolling in the right way. In all honesty, the Browns have everything they need to win the game, and they will.