Nick Chubb throws major shade at Baker Mayfield ahead of Browns-Panthers clash

The Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers will square off in Week 1, meaning Baker Mayfield will be pitted up against his former team. Ahead of the matchup, Browns running back Nick Chubb was asked about what he expects in a matchup with his old quarterback. Chubb didn’t mince words, giving an answer that perfectly sums up Mayfield’s tenure in Cleveland, via Tom Withers.

Chubb on what he expects from Mayfield. “We all know Baker, so I don’t know what to expect.”#Browns — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) September 7, 2022

Mayfield had an up-and-down tenure as the Browns quarterback. Inconsistency plagued his time with the organization, and it seems that’s something his teammates picked up on as well. As Chubb stated, you never know what to expect when Mayfield is under center, and just because he’s with a new franchise now, doesn’t mean that aspect of his game has changed. Mayfield is about as unpredictable as it gets when it comes to the quarterback position.

The former No. 1 overall pick is just as capable of putting up 300 yards and multiple touchdowns as he is of throwing multiple interceptions and logging sub-150 yards. That’s who he has been since entering the league, and Chubb didn’t downplay that when asked about his expectations in Week 1. If the Browns can capitalize on Mayfield’s mistakes, it could be a long day for the Panthers quarterback. But he’s just as capable of putting on a show against his old squad.

Now that he’s fully healthy after battling injuries last year, Mayfield will have a chip on his shoulder as he looks to proves his doubters wrong, particularly those in Cleveland who moved on from him during the offseason.