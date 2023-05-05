Ben Cooper has been a writer for ClutchPoints since April 2021. He is a 18-year-old working toward becoming a sports analyst. He covers the NBA and NFL and is a lifelong Lakers fan.

The LA Clippers enter this offseason with a looming choice. Do you go all-in for one more season with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard? Or do you cut your losses and trade them to begin a rebuild?

It’s a difficult decision, given all that has happened since George and Leonard joined the Clippers in summer 2019. They comprise one of the league’s most talented tandems, but have been dogged by injuries throughout their time in LA—including for multiple playoff runs.

The Clippers’ best finish in the postseason was when they made it to the Conference Finals in 2021, but were defeated by the Phoenix Suns. Leonard was not available for that series after he suffered a torn ACL in the second round.

George and Leonard are entering the final year of their contracts. They have player options that could keep them with the Clippers through the 2024-25 season. Los Angeles will get its new arena next season, so it would make sense for the team to keep George and Leonard for at least one more year. It would keep fans interested and give the Clippers a chance at the title if they remain healthy. There are players that are worth re-signing, but this list will focus on outside free agents.

With that said, here are three early NBA Free Agency targets for the Clippers in the 2023 offseason.

While the Clippers don’t have much cap room, they can still add some depth in free agency. Will Barton would be a solid wing to bring in. Barton averaged 6.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and two assists per game this season. He shot 37.9 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Barton is a solid three-point shooter and a decent defender. If the Clippers bring him in, he could be a quality backup wing. As a veteran whose numbers declined in 2022-23, Barton likely won’t cost a ton, either.

If Los Angeles is unable to re-sign Mason Plumlee, it will be in need of a backup center. Andre Drummond would be a solid, cheap option given their cap situation. Drummond averaged six points along with 6.6 rebounds in his 12.7 minutes per game with the Chicago Bulls this season, remaining one of the league’s most dominant rebounders.

Drummond isn’t the All-Star center he once was, but remains a viable reserve center. He could be a good depth addition at center if the Clippers cannot bring Plumlee back.

Fred VanVleet would be the ideal signing for Los Angeles this offseason. VanVleet would fit perfectly as the point guard alongside George and Leonard. However, bringing him in would cost a lot, which means the Clippers would have to free up loads of cap space to sign him outright or acquire VanVleet via sign-and-trade.

VanVleet averaged 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.8 steals this season. He has experience with Leonard, as they were teammates on the 2019 champion Toronto Raptors. The All-Star guard’s playmaking would help Los Angeles tremendously. He could also be an excellent third-scoring option behind George and Leonard.

George and the Clippers want Russell Westbrook back with the team after his resurgence. If they can’t re-sign Westbrook, VanVleet would be a great option if they can create the cap space or nab him with a sign-and-trade.