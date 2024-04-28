For the second time since 2020, no HBCU players were selected in the NFL Draft. While there were several great prospects that showcased their skills on the gridiron, they're part of a group of players from all levels of college football that weren't picked in a draft rather stacked with talent. Typically, immediately following the NFL Draft, teams rush to sign the prospects they were looking to acquire but didn't expend draft capital on as Undrafted Free Agents. Although the number of players selected in the draft has decreased in recent years, many HBCU prospects find themselves in NFL training camps and on rosters in free agency.
Emanuel Wilson, running back out of Johnson C. Smith and Fort Valley State, is a perfect example of this occurrence. Wilson wasn't drafted in 2023 but signed as an Undrafted Free Agent with the Denver Broncos. He was waived shortly after being acquired by Denver but signed with the Green Bay Packers shortly after. He made the final roster for Green Bay and dominated in the preseason, eventually getting playing during the regular season and even the playoffs.
Although it's discouraging to HBCU football fans that HBCU players didn't hear their name called in the NFL, these players getting a shot to earn their way on an NFL roster is still an amazing opportunity. Below are the HBCU players who have been signed as Undrafted Free Agents this draft season.
Mikey Victor, CB, Alabama State
Per reports, Mikey Victor is signing with the New England Patriots. A standout defensive back for the Alabama State Hornets, Victor finished the 2023 season with 36 tackles (31 solo), 13 pass breakups and 2 interceptions.
Jeblonski Green, DL, South Carolina State
Per reports, Jeblonski Green is signing with the Indianapolis Colts. Green played under legendary coach Buddy Pough and was a part of a fearsome Bulldog defense.
Anin Dankwah, OL, Howard
Per reports, Anin Dankwah is signing with the Philidelphia Eagles. Dankwah was a standout for the Howard Bison en route to winning the MEAC Championship and clinching a bid to the Celebration Bowl. Dankwah is 6'8″, 362 pounds. He will be a great addition to the Eagles, giving Jalen Hurts another adept lineman to protect him.
Ian Wheeler, RB, Howard
Per reports, Anin Dankwah is signing with the Chicago Bears. Wheeler is an explosive running back, showcasing his skills with the Howard Bison. He finished his career with 1,154 yards and 14 touchdowns on 177 attempts.
Sundiata Anderson, Edge, Grambling
Per reports, Sundiata Anderson is signing with the Seattle Seahawks. Anderson is a popular name in HBCU football, finishing his career with 136 total tackles (65 solo) and 14 sacks.
Jarveon Howard, RB, Alcorn
Per reports, Jarveon Howard is signing with the Green Bay Packers. The Packers certainly like HBCU running backs, as they picked up former Johnson C. Smith and Fort Valley State running back Emanuel Wilson as an Undrafted Free Agent last offseason. Howard will fit well in Green Bay. He finished his career at Alcorn with 2,048 yards and 19 touchdowns on 403 carries.
Aeneas Dennis, QB, Benedict
Per reports, Aeneas Dennis is signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dennis had the task of replacing Eric Phoenix, the former starting quarterback for the Benedict Tigers that led the team to their first SIAC Championship and first appearance in the NCAA Division II Playoffs. Dennis was up to the task, leading the team to a second straight SIAC Championship and appearance in the playoffs. He finished the 2023 season throwing for 3,098 yards and 23 touchdowns with only 6 interceptions with a 62.8 completion percentage. He also showed the ability to run the ball, rushing for 244 yards and 3 touchdowns on 66 attempts.
Willie Drew, DB, Virginia State
Per reports, Willie Drew is signing with the Carolina Panthers. Drew received plenty of buzz coming into the season as a potential draft pick. A James Madison transfer, He finished his career at Virginia State with 99 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 11 interceptions, 39 passes defended, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
At the NFL Combine, he impressed scouts with outstanding performances in the 40-yard dash and the 10-yard split. Drew clocked a 4.46 in the dash, ranking 13th out of 29 cornerbacks. He excelled in the 10-yard split, finishing in 1.49 seconds and tying for third place.
Jeremy Moussa, QB, Florida A&M
Per reports, Jeremy Moussa has received a rookie mini-camp invite with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Moussa had an amazing season at the helm of the offense for Willie Simmons and the Rattlers en route to a SWAC Championship and Celebration Bowl victory. He finished his stint with Florida A&M passing for 5,625 yards completing and 43 touchdowns with 58% completion. He also scored three rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown.
Jordan Toles, DB, Morgan State
Per reports, Jordan Toles is signing with the Baltimore Ravens. For Toles, a Baltimore native, he gets to stay in the city and play for the home team once again. He excelled in his time with Morgan State following his transfer from LSU. He finished his career for the Bears with 114 total tackles, four interceptions, seven passes deflections, 6.0 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two blocked kicks in his time with the Bears.
Brandon Codrington, DB, North Carolina Central
Per reports, Brandon Codrington has received a rookie mini-camp invite from the New York Jets. Codrington was part of a stout defense for the reigning 2022 Celebration Bowl Champion Eagles. He finished his career with 93 career tackles, 10 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. But, he's also adept as a kick & punt returner. He accumulated 1,359 kickoff return yards on 69 attempts and 1 touchdown as well as 789 punt return yards on 61 attempts and three touchdowns. He made history against Winston-Salem State recording an 81-yard punt return, the fourth longest in North Carolina Central football history.
𝐀𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐥, OL, Texas Southern
Per reports, Aidan Hemphill has received a rookie mini-camp invite from the Indianapolis Colts. Hemphill is 6'5″, 290 pounds lineman that can surely protect the quarterback and should find a nice place for himself in the league.
Tairiq Stewart, OL, North Carolina A&T
Per reports, Tairiq Stewart has received a rookie mini-camp invite from the New England Patriots. The Patriots already have an HBCU player on their roster, Jackson State's Isaiah Bolden who was selected by New England last year but suffered a season-ending head injury in the preseason. Stewart has the prime opportunity to join Stewart as the second HBCU alumnus on the Patriots roster.
He's a 6'6″, 300-pound lineman that got significant reps with the Aggies as a right tackle. He can certainly find a place on a Patriots team that looks to move into a new era with UNC alumnus Drake Maye at the helm of the offense.
Michael Chris-Ike, RB, Delaware State
Per reports, Michael Chris-Ike has received a rookie mini-camp invite from the New York Jets. He finished his career with the Hornets rushing for 753 yards and 5 touchdowns on 164 carries.
Marcus Riley, WR, Florida A&M
Per reports, Marcus Riley has signed with the New York Jets. A key piece of Florida A&M's run of dominance in the SWAC, Riley finished the season with 34 receptions for 584 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also showed his worth as a punt and kickoff returner, totaling 342 yards and 1 touchdown on 11 attempts. He kicked off the season in grand fashion, scoring an opening kickoff 96-yard return touchdown in the Orange Blossom Classic against the Jackson State Tigers.