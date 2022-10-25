Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall believes the criticisms and all the negativity directed at Russell Westbrook is taking a toll on the Los Angeles Lakers star.

Speaking with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Wall opened up about the Westbrook situation in LA and admitted that “what he’s going through is tough.” The Clippers playmaker then proceeded to say, “You can tell he don’t have the joy right now.”

Westbrook has been largely used as the scapegoat for the Lakers’ early season struggles. A lot of fans are blaming him for the team’s inability to win games, with his ill-advised shot in clutch situation against the Portland Trail Blazers only leading to more people to direct their frustrations on him.

Of course Westbrook is not entirely innocent as well, as his play certainly leaves much to be desired. But he is far from the only problem for the Lakers. Their shooting woes continue to haunt them, and that is not Russ’ fault alone. The team simply can’t shoot.

John Wall is not the only one who has noticed that the joy Russell Westbrook usually plays with is gone. Right after their season opener against the Golden State Warriors, Charles Barkley pleaded LA to trade him since “they have taken all his joy out of life and basketball.”

Westbrook’s former Thunder teammate Anthony Morrow echoed the same sentiment, telling SiriusXM NBA Radio that Russ needs a fresh start.

“He needs a refresh and a restart. They need a refresh and a restart. I can see him on TV and I’m like it is fun for him no more. He’s got to go somewhere where it’s fun,” Morrow shared.

It seems the Lakers have no plans to change things right now in their attempt to make the roster work. However, if their struggles continue, Westbrook will likely be on the receiving end of a major backlash again.