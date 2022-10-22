Russell Westbrook needs to leave Lakers, claims former Thunder teammate

Russell Westbrook’s second season with the Los Angeles Lakers has been much like his first one, full of struggles and criticisms about his play. With that said, even his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Anthony Morrow thinks he should leave the team ASAP.

Morrow firmly believes Westbrook is still capable of playing at a high level, but the problem for him is he’s not having fun playing with the Lakers. As what many Westbrook supporters have said before, the Purple and Gold are basically holding back the explosive guard by not letting him play his style of basketball.

Sure enough, being in such situation for Russ has taken his joy out from playing the game.

“I feel he needs to get out of there. … He needs a refresh and a restart. They need a refresh and a restart. I can see him on TV and I’m like it is fun for him no more. He’s got to go somewhere where it’s fun,” Morrow said, per SiriusXM NBA Radio.

Anthony Morrow’s comments echo the same sentiments Charles Barkley expressed recently following the Lakers’ opening night loss to the Golden State Warriors. Russell Westbrook had 19 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in the contest, but it was clear to Chuck that the former NBA MVP is no longer enjoying the game.

“You know how I feel about Russell Westbrook. I admire him. I respect him. It’s time for the Lakers to move him. They have taken all his joy out of life and basketball. It’s not about the numbers. This guy used to be so exuberant playing with great energy and great emotion. I think the wear and tear mentally last year, starting this year, playing with Patrick Beverley. He’s gutted,” Barkley said.

It remains to be seen if the Lakers will actually be able to trade Westbrook, but with their early season struggles, that might really need to try.