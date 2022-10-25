Some major changes need to be implemented for the Los Angeles Lakers now that they’ve started off their season with a very disappointing 0-3 record. This could come on the Russell Westbrook front, with a lot of buzz surrounding his possible demotion to the bench.

At this point, however, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is standing steadfast. When asked if he’s going to be making any changes in his starting lineup anytime soon, the first-year shot-caller had a definitive response (via Jovan Buha of The Athletic):

“Not today,” Ham stated.

It seems that Ham still remains confident in Westbrook and the rest of his starting unit. Whether or not this trust will remain unwavering, however, remains to be seen.

The Lakers will be looking to mark their first win of the campaign on Wednesday against reigning back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets. It sounds like Russ is still going to be starting for that one, but things could change quickly depending on how he plays, and of course, on the outcome of the game. Going down 0-4 would definitely put a whole lot of pressure on Ham.

There has also been a lot of talk about a potential Westbrook trade, with the Lakers reportedly looking to resume negotiations with the Utah Jazz at some point in the season. Things just aren’t working out for Russ in LA (again), and it seems like it’s becoming increasingly probable that he’s going to be asked to pack his bags in the near future.