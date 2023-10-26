NBA star Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers has proven to basketball enthusiasts that he's not merely a powerhouse on the court but also an astute student of the game, drawing inspiration from the remarkable talents in the WNBA.

Leonard has been seen incorporating the step-through move into his game, a strategic tactic involving the lifting of the pivot foot to elegantly maneuver around an opponent, creating a direct route to the basket. It's a technique that has gained popularity in the WNBA.

During a press conference on Oct. 24, when asked about this addition to his repertoire of basketball moves, Leonard expressed admiration for the women of the WNBA, citing them as his inspiration.

“I think a lot of WNBA players do it. I initially thought it was a WNBA-specific rule, but then I realized that it’s permissible to lift that back foot,” Leonard stated, answering a question from The Athletic’s Law Murray.

Apologies for not posting this yesterday I asked Kawhi Leonard yesterday about a move that is quickly becoming a signature for him, where he finds a way to legally pick up his pivot foot. Kawhi mentioned watching @WNBA players take advantage of the rule and watching his own 🎞️ pic.twitter.com/tWWNdzpyVx — Law Murray 📱 (@LawMurrayTheNU) October 25, 2023

DeWanna Bonner, a leading scorer for the Connecticut Sun, has notably made the step-through move her signature play, according to Just Women's Sports.

A'ja Wilson, the formidable forward for the Las Vegas Aces, also employed this elusive move to great effect during the intense WNBA Finals face-off against the New York Liberty, as captured in a video shared by Twitter user @thelylway.

In embracing the step-through move, Kawhi Leonard celebrates the universal skillset prevalent in basketball and creates a connective link between the NBA and WNBA. The gesture proves the extraordinary influence that women athletes can exert on the sport, leaving a lasting mark on NBA stars like Leonard and enhancing the game as a whole.