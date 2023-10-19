The Las Vegas Aces won the 2023 WNBA Finals. They put on a stellar performance and beat the New York Liberty three games to one. The Aces repeat as champions after winning the 2022 Finals, putting themselves in historic company. Las Vegas is the third team in history to win consecutive WNBA titles, per ESPN Stats & Info. In addition, A'ja Wilson's 3rd career playoff game with 20 points and 15 rebounds (a WNBA record) is the first in a title-clinching win. How did they manage to pull it off?

The Aces make WNBA history as repeat champions

The headline of the WNBA Playoffs has been A'ja Wilson. She averaged 23.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 1.3 steals, and a blistering 50% for three-pointers during the postseason. She imposed her will on the Liberty all series and closed out Game 4 with a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds. Naturally, she was the WNBA Finals MVP.

The New York Liberty had tantalizing talent of their own. New York was led by regular-season MVP Breanna Stewart. Like Wilson, Stewart averaged impressive numbers throughout the postseason. In the Liberty's lone win in the Finals, she had a stat line of 24 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 assists.

The Liberty had great help from Jonquel Jones during the series. She scored in the double digits in three Finals games. New York had plenty of talent, but the missing piece was Sabrina Ionescu. Ionescu averaged 17 points per game during the regular season but only scored in the double-digits twice during the WNBA Finals.

Both teams had a wealth of depth, but the Aces' stars shined brighter and put the Liberty's fire out. This highly anticipated Finals matchup was one of the most exciting in recent history. If Las Vegas can bring everyone back, there is a strong chance they can make more history next season.