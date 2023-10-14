Kenyon Martin wants to shout it from the rooftops. That's just what he did while coming to the defense of Russell Westbrook.

The former NBA All-Star is calling out ESPN for its player rankings for the upcoming NBA season. Martin is especially upset that the Los Angeles Clippers guard is ranked below a few rookies on the list of best players in the league.

“Show me f*cking 93 other people better than Russell Westbrook in the NBA. You got two people on the list that ain’t played one f*cking NBA minute,“ Martin said on the Gilbert Arenas show.

Martin used several other profanities to defend Westbrook on the show.

ESPN ranked Westbrook near the bottom of this year's list of top players, at No. 94. He was outranked by many NBA veterans and even some rookies including San Antonio Spur Victor Wembanyama.

Westbrook is entering his first full season with the Clippers. They will surely need his experience and scoring if they are going to make a playoff run this year. Entering his 16th season in the NBA, Westbrook averaged 15.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game with LA last season after joining the team in post All-Star break. He's played in more than 1,000 career games and was named the NBA Most Valuable Player in 2017.

The ranking might be used as a point of pride for Westbrook, who is nearing the end of his career. The guard who played at UCLA in college was drafted by the Seattle Supersonics in 2008 as the fourth overall pick. He's one of the most talented players in league history to never win a championship, and he no doubt knows that his window to get a ring is closing.