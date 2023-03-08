There are many reasons for Los Angeles Clippers fans to be excited about their new arena, the Intuit Dome, which is expected to be in operation for the 2024-25 NBA season.

For one, the team will finally be free of its co-tenancy with the Lakers and thereby not be called their ‘little brother’ quite as often. There will still be ridicule, but now the franchise can stand on its own and give fans unique memories in a unique arena.

If that doesn’t flood the ticket gates, though, owner Steve Ballmer has provided fans with another crucial reason to attend Clippers home games.

“TOILETS! … Three times the NBA average,” Ballmer jubilantly exclaimed while giving fans a preview of the Intuit Dome.



Those who have ever watched LA in action might be familiar with the former Microsoft CEO’s unmatched enthusiasm for his beloved franchise. A net worth greater than $80 billion can buy a lot of toilets and urinals- 1,160 to be exact. His unabashed enthusiasm for the Clippers’ new bathroom facilities was infectious for the crowd, and will hopefully make halftime excursions a tad more efficient and a lot less stressful.

Sports fans are all too familiar with the plight of long lines. Ballmer’s efforts to remedy that is just the latest instance of his dedication to the organization. Landing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George has given the team two pillars to build legitimate championship aspirations around.

The Clippers have stumbled out of the All-Star break and are currently in the NBA Play-In picture, but there remains a healthy dose of optimism that they can go on a deep run.

But if the basketball product is not up to snuff, fans will still get to sit atop the finest throne in the league in just one year.