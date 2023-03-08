LeBron James is now the NBA’s scoring king, and the Los Angeles Lakers made sure to commemorate that achievement with a unique tribute that is fit for a king.

James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points in NBA history last February during a meeting with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 points stood for nearly four decades, so what LeBron has achieved is certainly no easy feat.

To further celebrate the incredible milestone, the Lakers commissioned Eliantte and Co. to create a custom pendant for James. Sure enough, the final product is amazing and something you have to see to believe.

LeBron James received a customized chain after becoming the NBA All-Time Scoring Leader 👑 (via @EliantteAndCo /IG)pic.twitter.com/7o20imaviw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 7, 2023

The diamond-laden gold pendant features a lot of elements that symbolizes LeBron James. There’s the roaring lion that’s related to LeBron’s Nike brand, crowned with his “LJ” logo. There are also his jersey numbers 23 and 6, with the back of the pendant showing his career stats and the teams he played for in his career: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Lakers.

Most importantly, the front of the pendant has the words “NBA ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER” written all over it. It also comes with its own box that says “All-Time Leading Scorer” on top and “The Kid From Akron” inside the lid.

It’s definitely an amazing tribute for James, and one could say that it’s even better than the championship rings that title-winning teams get. But hey, only one player can call himself the top scorer in NBA history, so it also warrants a special gift.