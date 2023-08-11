Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington didn’t have a good 2022-23 season in his first full year with the franchise. The team’s head coach, Tyronn Lue, never settled on a role for the versatile big man. And now, in the 2023 NBA offseason, Covington doesn’t sound like he’s all that interested in making his relationship with his coach better.

In a wide-ranging interview with Law Murray of The Athletic, Covington said he hasn’t spoken with his coach since the season ended, and he’s not all that interested in doing so.

“If it do, it do. If it don’t, I won’t dwell on it,” Covington said of an offseason conversation with Tyronn Lue happening. “I focus on control, what I control, and I go out and do my job. Whatever happens, happens. I haven’t talked to T (Lue) since the season ended.”

When asked what he learned from last season when Covington played just 16.2 minutes per game — the lowest average since his rookie season — the 10-year NBA vet said he’s moved on from the campaign.

“I didn’t take nothing from last year. Last year didn’t go how I expected, so I didn’t take nothing from it. I just wash it away and start over, a new year. That’s just my mentality of it,” Covington said. “It’s nothing that could be talked about. I mean, I really haven’t had much feedback besides, you know, what I’ve been doing now. I haven’t talked about last year. I’ve put that behind me and focused on right now and moving forward.”

Clippers fans can take the cryptic comments from Robert Covington one of two ways.

Either he is truly ready to forget last year and start fresh with the team, or he is ready to move on from Tyronn Lue and the Clippers, and looking forward to moving on to his sixth NBA team next season.