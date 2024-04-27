The New England Patriots have had a strong NFL Draft picking up Drake Maye and multiple players to help him develop. Fans should be excited for the future as New England is building a solid young roster. However, they turned heads during Day 3 of the Draft after surprisingly selecting another quarterback.
During the sixth round of the NFL Draft, the Patriots selected Joe Milton III out of Tennessee, per Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report. Milton is a massive human being and has the strongest arm of all the quarterbacks of this year's class.
“Tennessee QB Joe Milton to the Patriots. Milton checks in at an impressive 6-5, 235 pounds with an incredibly strong arm. Big time sleeper for me in this draft,” Schultz wrote.
It's Drake Maye's team, but the Patriots made sure to solidify the backup quarterback position. With Jacoby Brissett, Bailey Zappe and now Joe Milton III, New England can now focus on developing their two prospects. It's a nice balance of youth and experience that should help the offense improve overall.
Joe Milton began his career at Michigan then eventually transferred to Tennessee after three years. He has a ton of experience at the college level but is still considered a raw prospect. Milton didn't play much during his time with the Wolverines and served as a backup in his first year with the Volunteers. After two years being the starter in Tennessee, Milton finished with 4,159 passing yards, 41 total touchdowns, and just five interceptions.
He should fit nicely as a scout quarterback to begin his career, which is a great asset for the Patriots. But give him some time and development and Joe Milton III could carve out a solid career in the NFL.
Can Joe Milton III be a starting quarterback?
To put it simply, Joe Milton III is not likely going to be a starting quarterback for the Patriots, especially considering he was selected in the sixth round. However, he does have potential of becoming a starter at some point in his career. But he's a long shot at this point after entering the league as a late round pick.
Maybe he can hit the field at some point next season but he's more than likely a long shot. But Milton's arm is hard to ignore. He can throw it down the field with the best of them. However, accuracy can be an issue at times. When it comes down to it, Joe Milton III could be a solid sleeper pick that emerges as a surprise stud at some point in his career.
With that said, there is no quarterback controversy in New England as Drake Maye is the guy moving forward. But it'll be interesting to see how Milton's career plays out. He can definitely learn on the bench and develop his game for the next few seasons then find a new opportunity with a new team after his rookie contract is complete.