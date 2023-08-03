Tyronn Lue is an accomplished NBA head coach. He coached the Cleveland Cavaliers to an NBA title back in 2016 and has spent the last three seasons as the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers. But before Lue was an NBA head coach, he was a player. And Lue began his NBA playing career with the Los Angeles Lakers, as he spent his first three seasons in the pros playing for the iconic franchise.

Lue recently hopped on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson and told a wild party story from his Lakers playing days, per a tweet from ClutchPoints' official Twitter account:

“Eddie Jones took us up under his wing… We went out 27 nights in a row… Never drank, never smoked but it just opened your eyes to a lot of different things.”

"Eddie Jones took us up under his wing… We went out 27 nights in a row… Never drank, never smoked but it just opened your eyes to a lot of different things." Ty Lue on living in LA while playing for the Lakers 😂 (via @shobasketball)pic.twitter.com/97htO9WBCP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 3, 2023

Tyronn Lue, 46, played for seven different NBA franchises across his 11-year playing career, but he spent the most time with the Atlanta Hawks. Lue averaged 11.0 points, 3.6 assists, 1.8 rebounds, 0.5 steals, 1.4 turnovers, and 2.0 personal fouls per game across 189 total regular season games played with the Hawks franchise (76 starts).

Lue shot the ball with great accuracy from behind the three-point arc during his time with the Hawks — he converted 39.4% of his threes as a Hawk.

Lue may have never been a star player or anything close to it, but he still carved out a productive NBA playing career and won two championships playing alongside Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant on the Los Angeles Lakers.