Russell Westbrook did not hold back.

Los Angeles Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook and Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant just keep on adding to their history. In yet another interesting addition to the long list of anecdotes about the duo's relationship, Westbrook and Durant got into a little bit of NSFW trash-talking during last Monday's game between the Clippers and the Suns.

Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant had exchange in Clippers win over Suns

It all started when Clippers star James Harden lost control of the ball while attacking the lane. Westbrook and Suns big man Jusuf Nurkic were the ones who initially got into it before Durant entered the picture, adding even more color to the heated moment.

LEAKED Audio Of Russell Westbrook Trash Talking Kevin Durant & Jusuf Nurkic👀: Russ: “What you say you gonna do? Shut your sorry a** up” Nurkic: “That’s why they got you on the bench” Then, Durant says: “You’re not like that, slim” Russ replies: “Yes, I am” pic.twitter.com/gNUp2qX2nq — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) January 10, 2024

At the end of the day, Westbrook and the Clippers had the last laugh, as they pummeled Durant and the Suns to the tune of a 138-111 score. Westbrook did not have to do much for the Clippers, as he only spent 15 minutes on the floor, coming off the bench and scoring nine points on 3-for-6 shooting from the field with two rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Still quite a productive night for Westbrook, given the minuscule playing time he had. Meanwhile, Durant led all scorers in the game with 30 points along with seven boards, two assists, and a block, while shooting 10-for-17 from the floor and 7-for-8 from the free-throw line.

The Clippers and the Suns have not seen the last of each other in the 2023-24 NBA regular season, they will be facing off anew for two more games in April.