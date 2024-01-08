The Phoenix Suns visit the Los Angeles Clippers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Suns are on the second day of a back-to-back Monday night. They could have some tired legs heading into this game because of this. Phoenix hosted the Clippers on January 3rd, but they lost that game 131-122. Devin Booker had 35 points while Bradley Beal put up 21. However, Beal was 0-6 from three-point range in the loss. As a team, the Suns shot 53.2 percent from the field in the loss, but they only took 79 shots while turning the ball over 17 times.

The Clippers are 22-13 this season, and they have won seven of their last 10 games. Like the Suns, the Clippers are coming off a game Sunday night, so their legs could also be a little tired. In the win against the Suns earlier this month, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard combined for 63 points, six assists, and 15 rebounds. James Harden had 22 points, 11 assists, and five rebounds, as well. As a team, the Clippers shot 55.3 percent in the win.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Clippers Odds

Phoenix Suns: +6 (-110)

Moneyline: +188

Los Angeles Clippers: -6 (-110)

Moneyline: (-225)

Over: 230 (-108)

Under: 230 (-112)

How to Watch Suns vs. Clippers

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: NBA TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Kevin Durant has not played the last few games, and he is questionable to play in this one. The Suns could use him, but Booker and Beal should be able to hold it down if he is out. Booker is 12th in the NBA in points per game, and seventh in assists. He creates a lot of offense for the Suns, and that will not change no matter who is on the court in this game. He had a big game in the first matchup with Los Angeles, and I am expecting the same thing in this one. If Booker can play well, he has the ability to lead the Suns to a win.

The Suns allow teams to shoot just 46.3 percent from the field against them this season. The last game with the Clippers seems to be a little bit of a fluke as Los Angeles was able to knock down a lot of shots. Do not expect the Clippers to have the same kind of success shooting in this game. That game was just the eighth time this season the Suns have allowed over 120 points this season. It does not happen often. If the Suns can turn it around on defense in this game, they will win this game.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

Los Angeles is also a good defensive team. They have allowed less than 120 points in 24 of their 34 games this season. In those 24 games, the Clippers are 18-6. This is going to be key for Los Angeles. If the Clippers can find a way to hold the Suns to under 120 points, they will have a great chance to win this game. It will only get easier if Durant sits, as well.

The Clippers, on the season, are the ninth-best scoring defense. I am talking a lot about defense, but that is where this game will be won. The Clippers need to get back to their solid defensive ways and allow around the 111-point mark. As long as the Clippers continue to play defense as they have been this season, they will cover the spread.

Final Suns-Clippers Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a close game. Both teams are coming off a back-to-back, but the Clippers are playing a ‘home game'. That is in quotes because it is technically the Lakers' home game. Either way, the game is played in Los Angeles. For that reason, I think the Clippers will be more well-rested and win this game. I will take the Clippers to win this game, but I do not like the moneyline odds, so I will take the spread.

Final Suns-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Clippers -6 (-110), Under 230 (-112)