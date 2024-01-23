Clippers star Russell Westbrook enthusiastically congratulated a newly-promoted sideline reporter, getting a lot of love in the process.

Russell Westbrook's career over the last few years has been truly fascinating to witness. At one point, he was the face of the league, a former league MVP that was a statistical anomaly. No one is immune to Father Time's touch, though. Westbrook's decline was initially painful to watch, as the Los Angeles Clippers star struggled to maintain his stardom.

Eventually, though, Westbrook seemed to finally acknowledge that he wasn't the same player that he was in his prime. The former MVP accepted his move to the bench as the sixth man with grace. He's done the same thing for the Clippers, earning him a lot of praise from fans. And, of course, he's still the same classy star that Oklahoma City Thunder fans loved.

There's no better example of this than his recent post-game interview. Russell Westbrook was interviewed after the Clippers win over the Brooklyn Nets on the court by Rahshaun Haylock. Before the reporter could even utter a word, though, Westbrook started congratulating the reporter, as it was his first day after being promoted. Talk about being a good guy!

The post garnered a lot of reactions, with many praising Westbrook for his actions.

There's a reason why Thunder fans wept when Westbrook was traded away from the team. Yes, the Clippers star is an all-time great, a star that completely broke the game of basketball with his high-intensity play. Underneath all that aggression on the court, though, is a stand-up man who's done a lot of good for his community and is also a committed family man.

The Clippers are now surging thanks in large part to Westbrook's willingness to move to the bench. Is this finally the year that they will win it all?