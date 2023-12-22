Russell Westbrook still has love for OKC, and vice versa.

Back when the Thunder first moved to Oklahoma City and rebranded from the Seattle Supersonics, they needed an identity to help pull in fans and establish themselves in the NBA. Russell Westbrook, along with Kevin Durant and James Harden, helped establish that. Westbrook remained on the team after Durant signed with the Golden State Warriors and Harden was traded to the Houston Rockets. The Thunder fanbase has a special affinity for Russell Westbrook and they let it be known when the Los Angeles Clippers came to town this week.

Russell Westbrook played 11 seasons with the Thunder after they drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. He was traded to the Houston Rockets ahead of the 2019-20 season. He only played one year with the Rockets before moving on to the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and now the Clippers.

During his time with the Thunder, Westbrook averaged 23.0 points per game, 7.0 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.8 steals with splits of 43.4 percent shooting from the field, 30.8 percent shooting from the three point line and 80.1 percent shooting from the free throw line. Westbrook was an eight-time All-Star with the Thunder.

Russell Westbrook is now in his first full season with the Clippers after joining them on the buyout market last season. The Lakers traded him to the Utah Jazz but he never suited up for the team as they worked on a contract buyout. Wherever Westbrook's career takes him, it's clear that he'll always have a special place in Thunder fans hearts.