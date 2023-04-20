The Florida Gators will travel to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in a Thursday night SEC college baseball matchup at Founders Park. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our Florida-South Carolina prediction and pick.

Florida has surged to a 31-7 record, taking two of their three games against Georgia last weekend. Away from Gainesville, the Gators have won all eight of their nine games. Head coach Kevin O’Sullivan has built a factory at Florida, turning the team into a consistent contender.

South Carolina has gone 31-6 to begin the season. The Gamecocks have dominated SEC play with a 10-4 record. South Carolina won their midweek matchup after losing two of three to Vanderbilt last weekend. Founders Park is a living hell for opponents, as South Carolina is 21-1 in their home venue.

Here are the Florida-South Carolina NCAA Baseball Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

Florida Gators: -110 ML

South Carolina Gamecocks: -120 ML

How To Watch Florida vs. South Carolina

TV: ESPNU

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

Why Florida Could Cover The Spread

Florida’s offense has put up video game numbers in the early going of this season. Two-way sophomore Jac Caglianone has hit an astonishing 22 home runs, with a .382 batting average in between firing upper 90s fastballs on the mound. Josh Rivera leads the team with a .400 batting average, hitting 14 home runs and 52 RBI. Cade Kurland has a .326 batting average, hitting 10 home runs. Wyatt Langford is back, and that means trouble for opponents. Langford has hit .389 with 11 doubles, nine home runs, and three triples in 31 games. Four Gators own batting averages north of .300 The offense is downright dangerous, slashing .316/.418/.589 with 82 home runs and 40 stolen bases. The Gators have scored 361 runs in just 38 games.

Brandon Sproat will take the ball in this one, looking to rebound after a rough stretch. Sproat has pitched to a 4.96 ERA with 69 strikeouts in 49.0 innings. Command issues have been to blame for the junior righty, as opponents have hit just .181 against him, but 35 have reached base via a walk or hit by pitch. Sproat has been drafted twice but is loyal to the Gators. Phillip Abner has been great out of the bullpen, with a 2.41 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 18.2 innings. The Gators own a 4.89 ERA with 403 strikeouts in 327.1 innings.

Why South Carolina Could Cover The Spread

Ethan Petry leads the team with a .424 batting average, 18 home runs, and 56 RBI, also stealing a base. Transfer Gavin Casas has broken out in a big way, belting 16 home runs to rank second, throwing in a .433 on-base percentage for good measure. Senior Braylen Wimmer, who turned down the Phillies as an 18th-round draft pick last year, leads with 13 stolen bases, hitting .310 with 10 home runs. Cole Messina has belted 12 home runs while ranking second with a .324 batting average. Messina, a sophomore catcher, has also stolen four bases without being caught. The Gamecocks have hit .289 with 88 (!!!) home runs as a team, stealing 35 bases in 40 attempts.

Will Sanders will make the start in this one, his ninth of the season. Sanders owns a 5.03 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 39.1 innings, victimized a bit by seven home runs. Chris Veach has struck out 22 batters in 15.2 innings, with a 1.72 ERA and two saves. James Hicks has pitched to a 2.27 ERA in 35.2 innings, with two saves and 32 strikeouts. South Carolina’s impressive pitching staff owns a 3.25 ERA with 373 strikeouts in 321.o innings.

Final Florida-South Carolina Prediction & Pick

What a matchup we have here. Sanders’ propensity for the longball will be the difference for Florida’s victory.

Final Florida-South Carolina Prediction & Pick: Florida -110 ML