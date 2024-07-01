LeBron James, Paul George, and Klay Thompson highlight a very interesting grouping of stars available in NBA Free Agency this year. While there are already those with verbal agreements in place, like Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby with the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks, respectively, plenty of movement is still expected once free agency opens at 6 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday.

Between contract extensions and free agency deals being agreed upon, all of this summer's signings that you need to know will be updated below live as they get reported.

Here are all the new contracts that have been reported so far from around the NBA:

July 1:

10:57 a.m. ET. – Drew Eubanks and the Utah Jazz have agreed on a 2-year, $10 million contract. (Wojnarowski, ESPN)

10:17 a.m. ET. – Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons have agreed on a 2-year, $52 million contract. (Siegel, ClutchPoints)

9:58 a.m. ET. – Isaiah Hartenstein and the Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed on a 3-year, $87 million contract. (Wojnarowski, ESPN)

9:28 a.m. ET. – Jalen Smith and the Chicago Bulls have agreed on a 3-year, $27 million contract. (Wojnarowski, ESPN)

9:05 a.m. ET. – Isaiah Joe and the Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed on a 4-year, $48 million contract. (Charania, The Athletic)

9:00 a.m. ET. – Aaron Wiggins and the Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed on a 5-year, $47 million contract. (Charania, The Athletic)

8:53 a.m. ET. – Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers have agreed on a 5-year, $204 million max contract extension. (Wojnarowski, ESPN)

1:43 a.m. ET. – Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers have agreed on a 4-year, $212 million contract. (Wojnarowski, ESPN)

1:43 a.m. ET. – Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Philadelphia 76ers have agreed on a 2-year, $16.3 million contract. (Wojnarowski, ESPN)

June 30:

11:57 p.m. ET. – Derrick Jones Jr. and the Los Angeles Clippers have agreed on a 3-year, $30 million contract. (Charania, The Athletic)

10:01 p.m. ET. – Naji Marshall and the Dallas Mavericks have agreed on a 3-year, $27 million contract. (Wojnarowski, ESPN)

9:55 p.m. ET. – Mason Plumlee and the Phoenix Suns have agreed on a 1-year contract. (Wojnarowski, ESPN)

8:42 p.m. ET. – Jonas Valanciunas and the Washington Wizards have agreed on a 3-year, $30 million contract. (Wojnarowski, ESPN)

8:42 p.m. ET. – Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs have agreed on a 1-year, $11 million contract. (Wojnarowski, ESPN)

8:30 p.m. ET. – Chris Paul intends on signing a contract with the San Antonio Spurs. (Haynes, Bleacher Report)

8:28 p.m. ET. – Eric Gordon and the Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a deal. (Charania, The Athletic)

8:20 p.m. ET. – Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons have agreed on a 5-year, $226 million maximum rookie extension. (Charania, The Athletic)

7:27 p.m. ET. – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the Orlando Magic have agreed on a 3-year, $66 million contract with the Orlando Magic. (Charania, The Athletic)

7:15 p.m. ET. – Kevin Porter Jr. and the Los Angeles Clippers have agreed on a 2-year contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. (Charania, The Athletic)

7:04 p.m. ET. – Andre Drummond and the Philadelphia 76ers have agreed on a 2-year, $10-plus million contract. (Charania, The Athletic)

7:01 p.m. ET. – Neemias Queta and the Boston Celtics have agreed on a multi-year contract. (Charania, The Athletic)

6:02 p.m. ET. – Kevin Love and the Miami Heat are finalizing a 2-year, $8 million contract. (Charania, The Athletic)

6:00 p.m. ET. – Luke Kornet and the Boston Celtics have agreed on a 1-year contract. (Wojnarowski, ESPN)

5:51 p.m. ET. – James Harden intends to sign a 2-year, $70 million contract to return to the Los Angeles Clippers. (Charania, The Athletic)

5:01 p.m. ET. – Max Christie intends to sign a 4-year, $32 million contract to return to the Los Angeles Lakers. (Wojnarowski, ESPN)

1:44 p.m. ET. – Obi Toppin intends to sign a 4-year, $60 million contract to return to the Indiana Pacers. (Wojnarowski, ESPN)

12:18 a.m. ET. – Patrick Williams intends to sign a 5-year, $90 million contract to return to the Chicago Bulls. (Charania, The Athletic)

June 29:

10:05 p.m. ET. – DeAndre Jordan intends to sign a 1-year, $3.6 million contract to return to the Denver Nuggets. (Haynes, Bleacher Report)

6:43 p.m. ET. – Bol Bol intends to sign a 1-year contract to return to the Phoenix Suns. (Wojnarowski, ESPN)

1:40 p.m. ET. – Royce O'Neale intends to sign a 4-year, $44 million contract to return to the Phoenix Suns. (Wojnarowski, ESPN)

June 28:

9:39 a.m. ET. – Immanuel Quickley intends to sign a 5-year, $175 million contract to return to the Toronto Raptors. (Wojnarowski, ESPN)

June 26:



7:37 p.m. ET. – Nic Claxton intends to sign a 4-year, $100 million contract to return to the Brooklyn Nets. (Wojnarowski, ESPN)

6:31 p.m. ET. – OG Anunoby intends to sign a 5-year, $212 million contract to return to the New York Knicks. (Wojnarowski, ESPN)

June 20:

11:07 p.m. ET. – Malik Monk intends to sign a 4-year, $189.5 million contract to return to the Sacramento Kings. (Wojnarowski, ESPN)

June 19:

9:23 a.m. ET. – Pascal Siakam intends to sign a 4-year, $78 million contract to return to the Indiana Pacers. (Wojnarowski, ESPN)