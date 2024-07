There is no better time in the NBA than when all 30 teams assemble their rosters and head to Las Vegas, Nevada for NBA Summer League. Once again, the league will be hosting Summer League at the Thomas and Mack Center on the campus of UNLV starting on July 12 for their 11-day showcase.

From the new rookies entering the league to former draft picks to some veterans looking to prove they still have what it takes, NBA Summer League always displays plenty of talent across the board. There truly is no event like it and there is no better way to kick off the new league year than with the new era entering the NBA.

Anything can happen at Summer League, and you never know who the next breakout star will be. This year, top picks such as Zaccharie Risacher, Alex Sarr, and Reed Sheppard will all be looking to gain valuable experience with their new teams, as plenty of other young, emerging talents will take the court in Las Vegas to work on their development.

Here is the latest news regarding who will be playing for which team in 2024 NBA Summer League.

Atlanta Hawks

Zaccharie Risacher – France [Pick No. 1 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Nikola Djurisic – Serbia [Pick No. 43 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Moses Wood – Washington

Jarkel Joiner – College Park Skyhawks (NBA G League)

Boston Celtics

Baylor Scheierman – Creighton [Pick No. 30 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Anton Watson – Gonzaga [Pick No. 54 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Tristan Enaruna – Cleveland State

Brooklyn Nets

Mark Armstrong – Villanova

KJ Jones II – Emmanuel University

David Muoka – Long Island Nets (NBA G League)

Charlotte Hornets

Nick Smith Jr. – Charlotte Hornets [Pick No. 27 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Tidjane Salaun – France [Pick No. 6 in 2024 NBA Draft]

KJ Simpson* – Colorado [Pick No. 42 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Amari Bailey – Charlotte Hornets Two-Way Contract [Pick No. 41 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Leaky Black – Charlotte Hornets Two-Way Contract

Kevin Cross – Tulane

RaeQuan Battle – West Virginia

Malik Hall – Michigan State

Drew Pember – UNC Asheville

Joel Soriano – St. John's

*KJ Simpson suffered a hamstring injury during the pre-draft process and will miss all of Summer League.

Chicago Bulls

Matas Buzelis – NBA G League Ignite [Pick No. 11 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Andrew Funk – Chicago Bulls Two-Way Contract

Marcus Domask – Illinois

Cleveland Cavaliers

Jaylon Tyson – California [Pick No. 20 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Luke Travers – Melbourne United (Australia) [Pick No. 56 in 2022 NBA Draft]

DJ Burns – North Carolina State

Hunter Cattoor – Virginia Tech

Nae'Qwan Tomlin – Memphis

Darius Brown II – Utah State

Dallas Mavericks

Melvin Ajinca – France [Pick No. 51 in 2024 NBA Draft]

TJ Clark – Texas Legends (NBA G League)

Alex Fudge – Dallas Mavericks Two-Way Contract

Xavier Johnson Southern Illinois

Justin Webster – UNLV

Jarod Lucas – Nevada

Denver Nuggets

DaRon Holmes II – Dayton [Pick No. 22 in 2024 NBA Draft]

PJ Hall – Clemson (Two-Way Contract)

Trey Alexander – Creighton (Two-Way Contract)

Gabe McGlothan – Grand Canyon

Jaylin Williams – Auburn

Jahmir Young – Maryland

Detroit Pistons

Ron Holland – NBA G League Ignite [Pick No. 5 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Bobi Klintman – Cairns Taipans (Australia) [Pick No. 37 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Tosan Evbuomwan – Detroit Pistons Two-Way Contract

Daniss Jenkins – St. John's (Two-Way Contract)

Aaron Estrada – Alabama

Sam Peek – Motor City Cruise (NBA G League)

Tolu Smith – Mississippi State

Noah Hanson – Wisconsin–River Falls (DIII)

Golden State Warriors

(2) Brandin Podziemski – Golden State Warriors [Pick No. 19 in 2023 NBA Draft]

(8) Reece Beekman – Virginia (Two-Way Contract)

(15) Gui Santos – Golden State Warriors [Pick No. 55 in 2022 NBA Draft]

(26) Christian Terrell* – Sacramento State

(27) Santiago Vescovi – Tennessee

(28) Marquese Bolden – Charlotte Hornets Two-Way Contract

(29) Daeqwon Plowden – Osceola Magic (NBA G League)

(32) Trayce Jackson-Davis – Golden State Warriors [Pick No. 57 in 2023 NBA Draft]

(33) Jimmy Whitt** – Arkansas

(41) Roman Sorkin – Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel)

(43) Jackson Rowe – Cal State Fullerton

(44) Allen Flanigan – Ole Miss

(55) Ethan Thompson – Osos de Manatí (Puerto Rico)

(61) Pat Spencer – Golden State Warriors Two-Way Contract

(71) Mantas Rubstavicius – Lithuania

(99) Yuri Collins – Saint Louis

*California Classic only

**Las Vegas Summer League only

Houston Rockets

AJ Griffin – Houston Rockets [Pick No. 16 in 2022 NBA Draft]

Cam Whitmore – Houston Rockets [Pick No. 20 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Reed Sheppard – Kentucky [Pick No. 3 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Nate Hinton – Houston Rockets Two-Way Contract

Jermaine Samuels Jr. – Houston Rockets Two-Way Contract

N'Faly Dante – Oregon (Two-Way Contract)

Indiana Pacers

(3) Dakota Mathias – ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

(4) Tristen Newton – UConn [Pick No. 49 in 2024 NBA Draft]

(5) Jarace Walker – Indiana Pacers [Pick No. 8 in 2023 NBA Draft]

(8) Enrique Freeman – Akron [Pick No. 50 in 2024 NBA Draft]

(10) Kendall Brown – Indiana Pacers [Pick No. 48 in 2022 NBA Draft]

(12) Johnny Furphy – Kansas [Pick No. 35 in 2024 NBA Draft]

(13) Samson Froling – Taranaki Airs (New Zealand)

(14) Josiah-Jordan James – Tennessee

(19) Giorgi Bezhanishvili – Iowa Wolves (NBA G League)

(21) Lance Jones – Purdue

(26) Ben Sheppard – Indiana Pacers [Pick No. 26 in 2023 NBA Draft]

(27) Jamuni McNeace – Paok BC (Greece)

(29) Quenton Jackson – Indiana Pacers Two-Way Contract

(32) Trey Woodbury – Brose Bamberg (Germany)

(44) Oscar Tshiebwe – Indiana Pacers Two-Way Contract

Los Angeles Clippers

Cam Christie – Minnesota [Pick No. 46 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Jordan Miller – Los Angeles Clippers Two-Way Contract

Trentyn Flowers – Adelaide 36ers, Australia (Two-Way Contract)

Josh Bannan – Brisbane Bullets (Australia)

RayJ Dennis – Baylor

Elijah Harkless – Ontario Clippers (NBA G League)

Los Angeles Lakers

Dalton Knecht – Tennessee [Pick No. 17 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Bronny James – USC [Pick No. 55 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Armel Traore – France (Two-Way Contract)

Blake Hinson – Pittsburgh (Two-Way Contract)

Mohamed Diarra – North Carolina State

Sean East II – Missouri

Joirdon Nicholas – South Bay Lakers (NBA G League)

Quincy Olivari – Rice

Memphis Grizzlies

Zach Edey – Purdue [Pick No. 9 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Jaylen Wells – Washington State [Pick No. 39 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Cam Spencer – UConn [Pick No. 53 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Trey Jemison – Memphis Grizzlies Two-Way Contract

Scotty Pippen Jr – Memphis Grizzlies Two-Way Contract

DJ Jeffries – Mississippi State

Miami Heat

Kel'el Ware – Indiana [Pick No. 15 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Pelle Larsson – Arizona [Pick No. 44 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Keshad Johnson – Arizona (Two-Way Contract)

Zyon Pullin – Florida (Two-Way Contract)

Isaiah Stevens – Colorado State

Bryson Warren – Sioux Falls Skyforce (NBA G League)

Warren Washington – Texas Tech

Milwaukee Bucks

AJ Johnson – Illawarra Hawks (Australia) [Pick No. 23 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Tyler Smith – NBA G League Ignite [Pick No. 33 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Ryan Rollins – Milwaukee Bucks Two-Way Contract

Jaylin Galloway – Milwaukee Bucks Two-Way Contract

Philip Alston – Loyola Chicago

Jalen Lewis – Overtime Elite

Justin Moore – Villanova

Vin Baker Jr. – Milwaukee Bucks Summer League (2023)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Josh Minott – Minnesota Timberwolves [Pick No. 45 in 2022 NBA Draft]

Leonard Miller – MInnesota Timberwolves [Pick No. 33 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Rob Dillingham – Kentucky [Pick No. 8 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Terrence Shannon Jr. – Illinois [Pick No. 27 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Jaylen Clark – Minnesota Timberwolves Two-Way Contract [Pick No. 53 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Daishen Nix – Minnesota Timberwolves Two-Way Contract

Jesse Edwards – West Virginia (Two-Way Contract)

James Bishop IV – Georgia Tech

Jaedon LeDee – San Diego State

Tyler Wahl – Wisconsin

New Orleans Pelicans

Yves Missi – Baylor [Pick No. 21 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Antonio Reeves – Kentucky [Pick No. 47 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Malcolm Hill – New Orleans Pelicans Two-Way Contract

Kevin Obanor – Raptors 905 (NBA G League)

Josh Oduro – Providence

Jermaine Couisnard – Oregon

New York Knicks

Pacôme Dadiet – France [Pick No. 25 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Tyler Kolek – Marquette [Pick No. 34 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Kevin McCullar Jr. – Kansas [Pick No. 56 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Ariel Hukporti – Germany [Pick No. 58 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Rokas Jokubaitis – Lithuania [Pick No. 34 in 2021 NBA Draft]

Oklahoma City Thunder

Dillon Jones – Weber State [Pick No. 26 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Ajay Mitchell – UC Santa Barbara [Pick No. 38 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Adam Flagler – Oklahoma City Thunder Two-Way Contract

Alex Ducas – St. Mary's (Two-Way Contract)

Jack Gohlke – Oakland

Malevy Leons – Bradley

Tre Mitchell – Kentucky

Clarence Daniels – New Hampshire

Buddy Boeheim – Motor City Cruise (NBA G League)

Orlando Magic

Jett Howard – Orlando Magic [Pick No. 11 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Tristan da Silva – Colorado [Pick No. 18 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Ta'Lon Cooper – South Carolina

Philadelphia 76ers

Jared McCain – Duke [Pick No. 16 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Adem Bona – UCLA [Pick No. 41 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Justin Edwards – Kentucky (Two-Way Contract)

David Jones – Memphis (Two-Way Contract)

Max Fiedler – Rice

Cormac Ryan – North Carolina

Keve Aluma – Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus (Korea)

Phoenix Suns

Ryan Dunn – Virginia [Pick No. 28 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Oso Ighodaro – Marquette [Pick No. 40 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Jalen Bridges – Baylor (Two-Way Contract)

Boo Buie – Northwestern

Tyson Walker – Michigan State

Malik Osborne – Apollon Patras (Greece)

Tyrese Samuel – Florida

Portland Trail Blazers

Kris Murray – Portland Trail Blazers [Pick No. 23 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Rayan Rupert – Portland Trail Blazers [Pick No. 43 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Donovan Clingan – UConn [Pick No. 7 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Yongxi Cui – Guangzhou Loong Lions (China)

Quinn Ellis – Dolomiti Energia Trento (Italy)

Sacramento Kings

Devin Carter – Providence [Pick No. 13 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Jordan Ford – Sacramento Kings Two-Way Contract

Mason Jones – Sacramento Kings Two-Way Contract

Isaiah Crawford – Louisiana Tech (Two-Way Contract)

Isaac Jones – Washington State (Two-Way Contract)

Boogie Ellis – USC

Fardaws Aimaq – California

Kenan Blackshear – Nevada

Lucas Dufeal – JA Vichy (France)

Jo Lual-Acuil – Sandringham Sabres (NBL1 South)

Hason Ward – Iowa State

Dane Goodwin – Stockton Kings (NBA G League)

San Antonio Spurs

(5) Stephon Castle – UConn [Pick No. 4 in 2024 NBA Draft]

(7) David Duke Jr. – San Antonio Spurs Two-Way Contract

(15) Jamaree Bouyea – San Antonio Spurs Two-Way Contract

(17) Jameer Nelson Jr. – TCU

(18) DJ Horne – North Carolina State

(19) Yauhen Massalski – Austin Spurs (NBA G League)

(25) Sidy Cissoko – San Antonio Spurs [Pick No. 44 in 2023 NBA Draft]

(27) Luke Avdalovic – Austin Spurs (NBA G League)

(29) Darin Green Jr. – Florida State

(31) Nathan Mensah – Greensboro Swarm (NBA G League)

(34) Riley Minix – Morehead State

(35) Tyson Ward – Paris Basketball (France)

(36) Seth Millner Jr. – Toledo

(37) Tyrese Radford – Texas A&M

(41) RaiQuan Gray – San Antonio Spurs Two-Way Contract [Pick No. 59 in 2021 NBA Draft]

(55) Harrison Ingram – North Carolina [Pick No. 48 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Toronto Raptors

Gradey Dick – Toronto Raptors [Pick No. 13 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Ochai Agbaji – Toronto Raptors [Pick No. 14 in 2022 NBA Draft]

Ja'Kobe Walter – Baylor [Pick No. 19 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Jonathan Mogbo – San Francisco [Pick No. 31 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Jamal Shead – Houston [Pick No. 45 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Ulrich Chomche – Cameroon [Pick No. 57 in 2024 NBA Draft]

DJ Carlton – Toronto Raptors Two-Way Contract

Branden Carlson – Utah (Two-Way Contract)

Jamison Battle – Ohio State

Joseph Girard III – Clemson

Quincy Guerrier – Illinois

Omari Moore – Niagara River Lions (Canada)

Tylor Perry – Kansas State

Utah Jazz

Walker Kessler – Utah Jazz [Pick No. 22 in 2022 NBA Draft]

Keyonte George – Utah Jazz [Pick No. 16 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Taylor Hendricks – Utah Jazz [Pick No. 9 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Brice Sensabaugh – Utah Jazz [Pick No. 28 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Cody Williams – Colorado [Pick No. 10 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Isaiah Collier – USC [Pick No. 29 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Kyle Filipowski – Duke [Pick No. 32 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Max Abmas – Texas

Armando Bacot – North Carolina

Keshawn Justice – Salt Lake City Stars (NBA G League)

Josh Pierre-Louis – UC Santa Barbara

Babacar Sane – NBA G League Ignite

Washington Wizards