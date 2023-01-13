The Utah State Aggies take on the Nevada Wolf Pack. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Utah State Nevada prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Utah State Nevada.

Utah State and Nevada carry similar trajectories into this game: Both teams are winning the conference games they are supposed to win, but have not won the conference games at the top of the league which can significantly improve their respective resumes. Utah State has recently defeated Air Force, Fresno State, and Wyoming, but it lost to Boise State in the most challenging game on its schedule over the past two weeks. Nevada has similarly cleaned up against most Mountain West opponents, beating San Jose State, Colorado State, and Air Force, but losing to San Diego State in its most recent game. It’s true that Nevada did beat Boise State in late December, however, which is why the Wolf Pack have a half-game lead over USU in the conference standings (4-1 to 3-1). This is a true bubble battleground game in Reno. The loser will have very little margin for error in the pursuit of an NCAA Tournament bid.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Utah State-Nevada College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Utah State-Nevada Odds

Utah State Aggies: +1.5 (-108)

Nevada Wolf Pack: -1.5 (-112)

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How To Watch Utah State vs. Nevada

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET, 8:00 p.m. PT

*Watch Utah State-Nevada LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why Utah State Could Cover the Spread

This team seems to be figuring things out. Utah State hasn’t been perfect over the past two weeks, but the Aggies were noticeably worse in December, when they lost at home to Weber State and also stumbled against SMU in the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu just before Christmas Day. You have seen fewer lapses and baffling performances from this team in the first half of January — not perfection, but certainly a considerable improvement from where this team was three to four weeks ago.

Nevada is a solid team, but the Wolf Pack were demolished by San Diego State earlier this week in a true proving-ground game for the team. Nevada is not an easy team to beat in Reno, but the Wolf Pack’s record could be a product of other Mountain West teams — notably Colorado State — being far worse than expected. Nevada defeated CSU in Reno. That could be more a commentary on Colorado State being bad than Nevada being particularly good.

Why Nevada Could Cover the Spread

The Wolf Pack are tough in Reno. They have not yet lost a game on their home floor this season. They have lost a few road games and a neutral-site game, but they haven’t fallen at home. Utah State has only one road win in Mountain West Conference play in the early stages of the MWC season, and that came against Air Force, which is probably the worst team in the conference. Utah State needs to win a much tougher road game within the Mountain West before it earns the benefit of the doubt. The Aggies need to prove to themselves, the Mountain West, and the betting public that they’re a good road team. One should not assume the Aggies’ talent and quality will carry the day against Nevada.

Final Utah State-Nevada Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. These teams are mysterious, and it’s hard to assess just how good they really are based on what they have achieved to this point in the season.

Final Utah State-Nevada Prediction & Pick: Utah State +1.5