Georgia Football comes in after winning the SEC Conference last year, but will they repeat? It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a special 2023 SEC Conference winner prediction and pick.

Last year, Georgia returned to the SEC title game for the fifth time in the last six years, making their ninth overall appearance in the game. It was just their fourth win since the SEC started the title game in 1992, but it did make up for the loss in 2021 as a favorite to Alabama. They have dominated the SEC East and are the favorite to make it back to the SEC title game out of the division. Georgia won the East three years in a row from 2017-2019 and is one of just two teams to win the East three straight year. Meanwhile, Tennessee and Florida will be looking to upset them and make it to the title game.

LSU made the title game for the first time since 2019 last year. They were able to beat Alabama in overtime last year to make it to the game. Meanwhile, Alabama finished with two losses on the year, with losses to Tennessee and LSU. Mississippi State and Auburn with their new coaches will be looking to make a run at the crown this year. As will Texas A&M, who comes off a disappointing year. The biggest question this year, is can someone knock off two-time national champion Georgia and win the SEC?

Here are the College Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: SEC Conference Winner

Georgia: -110

Alabama: +300

LSU: +460

Tennessee: +1500

Texas A&M: +2000

Mississippi: +3000

Auburn: +5000

Missouri: +11000

Florida: +11000

Kentucky: +11000

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mississippi State: +11000

South Carolina: +11000

Vanderbilt: +50000

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Favorites to Win the SEC Conference

At SEC Media Days, Georgia was the runaway pick to win the conference. They had more points than every other team in the conference combined. They also took home 265 of 291 votes to win the East. While Georgia will have a new quarterback, they still have Brock Bowers at tight end and an amazing defense. Their first SEC game comes in week three as they host South Carolina. South Carolina will not post a huge test though, and Georgia does not face a currently ranked team until November 11th. That game is against Ole Miss, but it is at home. They have not beaten Georgia in Georgia since 1996, and there is no reason to think this year will be different. The biggest hurdle for Georgia is the next week against Tennessee. If they win that game, it should be another undefeated season for the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, Alabama is the favorite to win the West. Much will be known about this Alabama team well before SEC plays again, as in week two they face Texas. SEC plays begin September 23rd against Ole Miss. Only two former Nick Saban assistants have beaten him, and one of those is not Lane Kiffin. He has come close in his tries, but the game is in Tuscaloosa and should be an Alabama win. One of the assistants who have beaten Saban host him on October seventh as Texas A&M looks for the upset. Still, even if Alabama wins, they have a very tough stretch starting at the end of October. The Tide play back-to-back games against Tennessee and LSU. If they walk away unscathed, they will have a chance at the title.

LSU is going to look to make sure that is not an option. They bring in Heisman hopeful Jayden Daniels who will look to win again against the Tide. LSU has not beaten Alabama in back-to-back games since 2010-2011. Since then, they have only once twice, but things are different under Brian Kelly. While both teams come in off a bye, Alabama has to play Tennessee before the bye, while LSU gets Army. LSU's remaining schedule is manageable. Minus Ole Miss at the end of September, they only have to face Texas A&M among ranked teams in the SEC outside of Alabama. If they can avoid another bad loss to Texas A&M at the end of the year, they could be moving on for a chance to face Georgia.

Sleepers to Win the SEC Conference

Tennessee has to lead the pack of sleepers to win. If this team was in the West, they may have a solid chance, but with Georgia in the mix, it makes it much more difficult. There are some major roadblocks for this team though. They have back-to-back games against Texas A&M and Alabama in October. They finish the year with Georgia and Vanderbilt as well. Even if Tennessee can upset Alabama at Alabama, it will be for not if they cannot get past Georgia. Still, this team comes in with a solid quarterback situation and good offense. While Joe Milton was not the starter all year last year, he comes in with plenty of experience, something Georgia and Alabama cannot say.

Texas A&M provides another interesting option. Like Penn State in the Big Ten, they are clearly behind the two top teams in the division and looking to make the jump. With Bobby Petrino taking over as offensive coordinator, they should be hoping for a much better offense this year. They struggled with big plays and third downs last year, but Petrino will be looking to fix that. Meanwhile, Conner Wiegman looks to make a big step this year at quarterback. He played in five of the last six games and showed potential. He went for 896 yards and eight touchdowns without a pick. Now as a full-time starter, if he continues to improve, Texas A&M could be a pick to win the SEC.

Then there are the longest of long shots. Vanderbilt has the longest odds to win the conference, but eight different people at SEC Media Days picked them to win the East division. Even more, they finished tied with Tennessee, fourth in votes to win the conference. This would be a long shot, but some people believe in what Vanderbilt is doing.

Final 2023 SEC Conference Winner Prediction and Pick:

In the SEC East this year, the prediction is that Tennessee pulls the upset against Alabama once again, but they do not get past Georgia, as Georgia will represent the east. Meanwhile, the West will be more interesting. LSU is going to take out Alabama again but fall to Texas A&M again. Texas A&M loses to Alabama, but also Ole Miss, giving LSU the West Division Title. This year's SEC conference prediction is a rematch of last year, with LSU beating Georgia this time around.

Final 2023 SEC Conference Prediction and Pick: LSU (+460)