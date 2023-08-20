The Georgia Bulldogs football team is coming off its second consecutive national championship, following last year's victory over TCU in the big game. What appeared to be a longstanding curse hovering over the state of Georgia and its sports teams, preventing them from achieving success, has now transformed into a blessing with the Bulldogs leading the charge. Season after season, it seemed like the Bulldogs were on the verge of reaching the national championship, yet they consistently fell short of expectations, even after transitioning from Mark Richt to current head coach, Kirby Smart. However, two seasons ago, Smart wrested the mantle from Alabama and is now considered the top contender in college football over the Crimson Tide. Now, the Bulldogs aim to achieve a feat not accomplished since the 1930s: winning three consecutive titles. Can they do it? Let's delve into this season's bold predictions for the Bulldogs football team.

4. Carson Beck will be fine

Georgia football aligns with several other teams this season that are known for making the playoffs without a clear answer at quarterback, with Alabama and Ohio State being the other examples. Georgia's situation, at this point, seems clearer than the other two. On Saturday, Smart announced that Carson Beck, a four-star recruit from Jacksonville, FL, will take the reins in Athens, per ESPN. Many believed this was Beck's job to lose, as he had been waiting for Stetson Bennett's eligibility to run out.

Although starting a new quarterback always raises questions, the positive news is that the junior will be supported by talent around him. Beck will likely have one of the best offensive lines in the country providing protection upfront. He will also have formidable weapons at his disposal, in the form of his tight ends and wide receivers. The only uncertainty on the offense will likely be at the running back position, which we'll address shortly.

Despite Beck's junior status and ample grooming time, the Bulldogs have a new offensive coordinator this season—Mike Bobo, succeeding Todd Monken, who departed for the Baltimore Ravens. With the team's abundant talent in nearly every aspect, Beck's primary task in his first season as the starting quarterback is to avoid making significant mistakes. Having an offensive line like the one he has is a quarterback's dream. Not to mention, he'll have the support from a defense that finished in the top 10 in the country last season to back him up should he encounter trouble. There's no reason why Beck shouldn't perform more than adequately.

3. Running back uncertainty throughout the season

Georgia's traditionally strong running game might not be as dominant as in past years this season. Going back to the spring game, the Bulldogs' running backs have already suffered from injuries. Branson Robinson and Smael Mondon were both dealing with foot injuries heading into fall camp. Meanwhile, Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards, the two seniors expected to lead the running game, struggled with hamstring injuries throughout spring. Other players, like redshirt freshman Andrew Paul, are still recovering from ACL tears.

Although there appears to be depth at the running back position, as with other positions on the team, uncertainty looms due to a multitude of injuries. This situation could pose challenges. If Georgia can't run the ball effectively, it could cause the Bulldogs to become more one-dimensional, putting more pressure on their new starting quarterback.

2. Georgia football will lose to Tennessee

Tennessee carried significant momentum into last year's game against the Bulldogs. The Volunteers were riding high after upsetting the Crimson Tide just three weeks earlier. A substantial part of Tennessee's success last season was attributed to their strong performance at home. Neyland Stadium was a formidable fortress for the Vols, causing trouble for opposing teams. Some believed that even with Georgia's impressive performance last season, the game might have played out differently if it had taken place in Knoxville instead of Athens, despite the Vols losing by 14 points.

Unfavorable news for Georgia this season is that they must travel to Neyland Stadium, where they will face Tennessee in an unusual late November matchup with potential playoff implications on the line. The Bulldogs' schedule is one of the easiest in the country, especially considering their talent. It wouldn't be surprising to find the Bulldogs walking into Neyland Stadium in November, assuming they've already secured the SEC East, only to encounter a Vols team waiting to pounce on them.

1. Georgia football won't achieve a three-peat

While the Bulldogs are undoubtedly a talented team, achieving the almost unthinkable feat of a three-peat is highly improbable. Repeating a championship once is challenging in sports; accomplishing it three times is nearly impossible. The target on the Bulldogs' back is now even larger, with every team aiming to defeat them. Each week, opponents will give their best to take them down. Coupled with a new starting quarterback, a fresh offensive coordinator, and running back uncertainty due to injuries, Georgia might struggle to secure a spot in the national championship. However, this isn't to say that they won't potentially make the College Football Playoff.