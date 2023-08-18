It is the most coveted award in College Football, the Heisman Trophy. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a special 2023 Heisman Trophy Winner prediction and pick.

First presented in 1935 to Jay Berwanger, the Heisman Trophy is the top award for an FBS player. It is given each year by the Heisman Trophy Trust to the most outstanding player in FBS College football. Last year, it was Caleb Williams to take home the award. He won it over Max Dugan and CJ Stroud to take home the coveted Heisman Trophy. This year, he will be looking to defend his trophy, but that has only been done once. Others, such as Tim Tebow, Johnny Manziel, and Jameis Winston have tried but fallen short.

This has been seen as a primary quarterback award for a while though. Since 2000, only four non-quarterbacks have won the award. In 2005 Reggie Bush took home the honors with 91.77% of possible points. Mark Ingram took it home in a close race in 2009. He edged out another running back that year, Toby Gerhart, and quarterback Colt McCoy. In 2015, it was another running back out of Alabama to take the award, as Derrick Henry won. In 2020, It was Devonta Smith became the first wide receiver since 1991 to win the award.

This year's favorites are all quarterbacks, but who will come away with the Heisman?

Here are the College Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: 2023 Heisman Trophy Winner

Caleb Williams: +500

Jayden Daniel: +1000

Jordan Travis: +1200

Quinn Ewers: +1200

Cade Klubnik: +1400

Michael Penix Jr.: +1600

J.J. McCarthy: +1800

Bo Nix: +1800

Drake Maye: +1800

Sam Hartman: +1800

Carson Beck: +2000

Drew Allar: +2500

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Joe Milton: +2500

Kyle McCord: +2800

Marvin Harrison Jr.:: +3000

Blake Corum: +5000

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Favorites to Win the 2023 Heisman Trophy

The overall favorite to win the award is the defending Heisman trophy winner. Caleb Williams from USC leads the odds. Last year he was great. He threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns. Playing for Lincoln Riley has its perks. He has a pass-heavy offense that will benefit Williams. He did lose his top wide receiver, but he has a slew of new ones coming in that will be solid. Still winning back to back is hard. Bryce Young was sixth the year after his win. Lamar Jackson got third after his win. Jameis Winston and Johnny Manziel both were outside the top four, while Mark Ingram did not make the top ten. Caleb Williams has a major hill to climb to get a second straight win.

Next on the odds is Jayden Daniels. He threw for 2.913 yards last year and 17 touchdowns. Meanwhile, he ran for another 885 yards and 11 scored. If he is going to win the award, he is going to need to score more. Last year, Williams had 42 touchdowns passing alone, while Daniels had 28 total touchdowns. Daniels has the rushing yards, but he needs to increase the passing ones. With how the LSU offenses are expected to operate, he may make the jump. He has the weapons around him to do it as well.

Jordan Travis is also looking to make a jump this year. He got a brand new weapon in Keon Coleman. Last year he went for 798 yards and seven touchdowns. That was at Michigan State though. Travis is a huge upgrade for Coleman, and Coleman should be hit often this year. Florida State is looking to get into the conversation as a playoff contender and if Travis can get them there, he will be considered for the award. Last year, Travis threw for 3,214 yards and 24 touchdowns, while also running seven in with 417 yards. A small uptick in both numbers will get him in the conversation.

Quinn Ewers rounds out the top four. He is going to become more of a focal point in the offense with Bijan Robinson gone. Ewers worked through injuries last year to throw for 2.177 yards and 15 touchdowns. He did show flashes of what he could do last year. He had four touchdowns in a win over Oklahoma while throwing for 369 yards against Washington in the bowl game. If the flashes become a regular, he will be in the running for the award.

Rounding out some of the favorites is Michael Penix Jr. He led the nation last year in passing yards per game, with over 357 yards per game. While he had more yards than Caleb Williams last year, he was 11 passing touchdowns behind him. Meanwhile, Williams scored ten times on the ground last year, while Penix scored just four. He will be compared directly to Williams all year with both playing in the same conference. If he wants to win this award, Washington has to put up more points.

Sleepers to Win the 2023 Heisman Trophy

Marvin Harrison Jr. out of Ohio State is the top option for the wide receivers. The junior wide receiver is coming off a break-out season in 2022. He caught 77 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. That ranked him sixth in the nation in receiving yards and eighth in receiving yards per game. He was also fourth in the nation in receiving touchdowns and did this all as a sophomore. He ended up as a unanimous All-American and won the Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year award while being a finalist for the Biletnikoff award last year. There are major hurdles for him to overcome to win though. First, he is not a quarterback, second, he does not have CJ Stroud, and third, he splits receptions with Emeka Egbuka.

Blake Corum comes in as the top running back option. He was a unanimous All-American last year and considered a potential Heisman candidate before getting injured, resulting in him struggling at the end of the season. Against Ohio St., he was only able to carry the ball twice, and then he missed the Big Ten title game and playoff game. Still, Corum is a touchdown-scoring machine. Even while splitting time with Donovan Edwards, he had a touchdown in every game except the Ohio State game. He ran for over 100 yards in eight straight games as well. If he comes back healthy, he will be a prime candidate for this award. If Corum can carry Michigan to another undefeated season, he could be looking at heading to New York.

Final 2023 Heisman Trophy Winner Prediction and Pick:

There are a few criteria that the Heisman voters have accidentally selected in the process of picking a winner. First, they have to be on a winning program. If one of these programs falls short of expectations, they will miss getting votes. Second, if they are not a quarterback, they must be the most dominant player on the field. Third, they have to score a lot. Most likely, Caleb Williams will not repeat as a winner. Michael Penix will not score enough to get the award, while Quinn Ewers may not see enough wins. Harrison Jr. and Corum are great players, but they are not dominant. That leaves two guys. Jayden Daniels has the best shot to win the award out of them. The prediction for the 2023 Heisman Trophy is Jayden Daniels leads LSU to a great year and a Heisman Trophy win.

Final 2023 Heisman Trophy Winner Prediction and Pick: Jayden Daniels (+1000)