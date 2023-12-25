Deion Sanders had a message for Chad Johnson following the former NFL receiver's Jordan Seaton "recruiting" admission.

Former NFL star Chad Johnson shared a message with Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders Saturday after “recruiting” Jordan Seaton.

“Yo @DeionSanders I’m out here recruiting now you can hire me. I got @JordanSeaton_ to commit & eat McDonald’s. #CoachOcho,” Johnson wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Sanders responded to Johnson later on Saturday.

“We're @kfc by the way. If you're gonna recruit let's get the sponsors straight. Great job tho , we need another DOGG DT that's hungry. ‘We ain't hard 2 find,'” Sanders wrote.

The Buffaloes started the 2023 season strong but struggled as the campaign continued on. Regardless, Deion Sanders' first season with Colorado was a success for the most part. He's excited for the future with the team.

Seaton, a five-star offensive tackle, committed to Colorado football. Sanders praised Seaton after the future star's decision.

“I call him big time, that's his new nickname, he's big time. He knows how to articulate himself, he knows what he wants, but he's willing to work to go get it. He challenges guys all day long,” Sanders said of Seaton, per Colorado Buffaloes Football on X.

Seaton has a chance to be a star. Colorado football is one of the top landing destinations for recruits with Deion Sanders leading the charge, so the program is expected to continue to improve over the next few seasons.

Sure, maybe they won't compete for a championship in 2024, although doubting Sanders is a risky thing to do. But the future is unquestionably bright in Colorado for the Buffaloes.