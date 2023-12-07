Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders landed Jordan Seaton, the top ranked recruit at offensive tackle.

Colorado football and head coach Deion Sanders has landed a massive recruit in the 2024 class, getting a commitment from IMG Academy 5-star and top-ranked offensive tackle Jordan Seaton to play for the Buffaloes, according to Hayes Fawcett.

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ OT Jordan Seaton tells me he has Committed to Colorado! The No. 1 OT in ‘24 chose the Buffaloes over Tennessee, Oregon, Florida, & Ohio State “Boulder you’re getting someone who is going to work & compete #TheSavior” https://t.co/TgW61Lg9B4 pic.twitter.com/7qO5eM3Coe — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 7, 2023

Jordan Seaton chose to commit to Colorado over both Oregon and Ohio State, who were both linked to the highly sought after offensive lineman.

Seaton previously shared his feelings about Colorado and Deion Sanders' upstart program with 247 Sports.

“My favorite thing about that program is probably the head coach,” Seaton has told 247Sports in the past. “He’s a gold jacket. He knows what it looks like. As you can see with Shedeur (Sanders) he knows how to get you to the league.”

A gold jacket refers to Deion Sanders being in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The commitment from Seaton is a massive boost to Colorado's recruiting class and should bolster the offense moving forward. Seaton announced his decision on UNDISPUTED as well.

.@JordanSeaton_ the No.1 ranked OL in the Class of 2024 is taking his talents to @CUBuffsFootball 👀 Coach Prime's got him a DAWG coming to Boulder pic.twitter.com/Sir40FwV4v — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 7, 2023

“For the next 3-to-4 years,” Seaton said, before revealing a CU hat. “I will be going to the University of Colorado.”

Colorado football lands critical recruit to bolster offensive line

It's still unclear whether Shedeur Sanders will be declaring for the NFL Draft or will return to Colorado for his Senior season, but if he does return, he'll have some impressive protection up front with Seaton protecting him. Sanders put up big numbers this season (3,230 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions) but took the most sacks out of any P5 quarterback.

Getting Jordan Seaton to play for Colorado football is a massive recruiting move by Deion Sanders and should send shockwaves throughout college football.