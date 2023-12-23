Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders spoke on the addition of five-star prospect Jordan Seaton, highlighting his maturity.

Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders was recently interviewed by ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, who asked Sanders about the Buffaloes' recent commitment of five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton. Seaton goes down as the highest-ranked commit the Buffs have ever secured at the offensive line, also marking the third straight season that Sanders lands a five-star prospect.

“I call him big time, that's his new nickname, he's big time. He knows how to articulate himself, he knows what he wants, but he's willing to work to go get it. He challenges guys all day long. He would get on the phone and call the other line ‘Hey man, you coming or not, because we ain't got time for that… coach he just want a bag, we don't want him,” said Sanders, per Colorado football on X.

Sanders has been quick to speak on the state of Colorado football's trenches, especially its offensive line. The difference between top-level Power Five programs and teams that are fighting to get into the Top 25 rankings has always been the elite talent on both the offensive and defensive lines. Seaton looks like a player that fits right away with Colorado football, having the ability to make an early impact.

“This kid practices his butt off, but he's a man. He comes from tough beginnings, his uncle is a rider, I mean a rider, and got his back wholeheartedly… This kid is a pro, mentally and physically right now, he just has to put it on grass. I love everything about this kid and who he's going to become. I promise you this kid is going to be a first-rounder, if not the Top 5 pick,” said Sanders.

The tide is certainly changing in Boulder, Colorado, but it's going to take time for more recruits to buy into the process. Sanders is getting talent out of the portal right now to speed up the process and a player like Seaton will be able to highlight what type of development Colorado football has.