With a Pac-12 battle on Friday, we continue with our college football odds series with our Colorado-Washington State prediction and pick.

Once the epicenter of the college football world, the Colorado Buffaloes have cooled off in a significant way. Several weeks ago, they were the #19 team in the nation. Now they are 1-6 in Pac-12 play and are on the brink of being eliminated from bowl contention. Their most recent loss was a heartbreaker at home to the #21 Arizona Wildcats. Up seven points to begin the fourth quarter, Colorado was outscored 10-0 and went on to lose on a game-winning field goal after they had missed their potential 44-yard attempt with 4:57 to play. Now, in must-win territory, the Buffaloes will try to get a road win over Washington State.

Like their opponent, the Washington State Cougars had an unbelievable start to the season. The Cougars were looking great after racing out to a 4-0 start and being ranked #13 in the country. They have gone winless in their last six games and are tied with Colorado for last place in the Pac-12. Last week, they suffered a tough road loss to California. They came up just short of an impressive comeback after going on a 15-0 run in the final eight minutes of the fourth quarter. In an identical position to Colorado, if Washington State wants to make the postseason, it has to start with a win over the Buffaloes in week 12.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Colorado-Washington State Odds

Colorado: +4.5 (-110)

Washington State: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 62.5 (-110)

Under: 62.5 (-110)

How to Watch Colorado vs. Washington State Week 12

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread

Given how well they have taken care of the ball and forced turnovers, it is surprising that Colorado has lost six of their last seven games. The Buffaloes have a +11 turnover ratio on the season so far. They have thrown just three interceptions and lost only four fumbles through ten games. This type of ball security is something few teams in the country possess. They have had ten interceptions on the defensive side, with two players corraling in three. Turnovers will be the difference maker in this game, and based on Colorado's ability to limit them on their end and create them for their opponents, they should do well in this game.

Not only has Shedeur Sanders taken care of the ball all season, but his ability to throw the ball downfield has been spectacular to watch. With 3,144 yards passing, Sanders has the fifth most passing yards in college football. Additionally, his 26 touchdowns are tied for the fifth most in the nation. It also helps that he has three top-tier receivers, Jimmy Horn Jr., Xavier Worthy, and Travis Hunter, as each player has over 530 yards receiving and at least three touchdowns. Although Cameron Ward is also one of the better quarterbacks in the nation, this continuous high level of play from Sanders gives his team the edge in a big way.

Why Washington State Will Cover The Spread

Just like their opponent, although Washington State has had a tough time getting its defense together, they have been terrific on offense. Averaging 30.7 points and 421.1 yards per game, this group, led by junior quarterback Cameron Ward, can keep up with most teams in the country. The key to their success has been keeping drives alive through third-down conversions and maintaining possession. The Cougars are converting third downs at an impressive 41.2% rate. Additionally, they have an average time of possession of around 29 minutes per game. This ability to hold on to their ball limits their opponent's opportunities and will be key in keeping Sanders off the field.

Another way the Cougars will be able to cover the spread is by exploiting Colorado's number one weakness. The Buffaloes have accrued 95 total penalties for 745 yards lost through their ten games. These numbers are staggering. Colorado has lost so many games due to their lack of discipline on both sides of the ball. Relative to Colorado's 95 penalties, Washington State has had only 57. If the Cougars can pick up first downs and significant yardage off of these consistent Colorado mistakes, they can easily cover.

Final Colorado-Washington State Prediction & Pick

On paper, the battler between the bottom two teams of the Pac-12 does not sound too exciting. However, this matchup features two of the better quarterbacks in college football, with Sanders and Ward squaring off. The fireworks will be in bunches in this game, featuring two high-scoring offenses. While it is tough to trust either defense in this game, I will go with the road underdog, the Colorado Buffaloes, in this one. Between these two teams, the Buffaloes have more playmakers on both sides than the Cougars. Sanders will continue to put up impressive numbers against a shaky Washington State defense, and if they cannot beat them outright, I expect it to at least be a close game.

Final Colorado-Washington State Prediction & Pick: Colorado Buffaloes +4.5 (-110)