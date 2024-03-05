It appears the that legal troubles of Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree is finally over. Ogletree was arrested last December over domestic battery charges, but on Tuesday, his legal team released a statement on his behalf that says charges filed against the former sixth-round NFL Draft pick have all been dismissed.
“Today, the State of Indiana filed an unconditional dismissal of all charges against Andrew Ogletree. While preliminary investigations may have led to an arrest, that was only the start of the investigation process. Law enforcement officials continued their investigation into the facts of this case, and after completing their review of the evidence, the Hendricks County Prosecutor dismissed the case. Andrew has always maintained his innocence and he has been fully exonerated,” read the statement (h/t Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network).
With the chargers dropped, Ogletree could soon turn his focus on playing football again after he was put on the commissioner’s exempt list shortly after his arrest. Ogletree was selected by the Colts at the 2022 NFL Draft as the 192nd overall pick and signed a four-year deal worth $3.83 million with the team afterward.
“Andrew would like to thank the Hendricks County Prosecutor's Office and the Avon Police Department for their professionalism and their never- ending pursuit of the truth. Additionally, Andrew deeply appreciates his family, friends and fans who stood by him during these proceedings. Finally, Andrew is forever grateful to his attorneys who believed in his innocence and fought tirelessly for today's result.”
Ogletree did not play a single game in 2022 due to an injury, saw action for 12 games in 2023, and recorded 147 receiving yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions and 21 targets.