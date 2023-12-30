The Colts have finally taken action on Andrew Ogletree amid his domestic violence allegations.

Indianapolis Colts' tight end, Andrew Ogletree, was recently arrested over an alleged domestic violence case. The franchise opened up about the situation soon after the news broke. Now, the team has made a decision on Ogletree just days after the allegations surfaced.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the Colts have officially placed Ogletree on the NFL commissioner exempt permission list, according to Aaron Wilson KPRC 2 Houston. The rookie tight end will likely not play another game this season.

It's an ugly situation for both Andrew Ogletree and the Colts. The initial arrest took place on December 26. Police took the rookie tight end to Hendricks County Jail in Danville, Indiana. He was originally held without bond. Being on the NFL commissioner exempt list essentially means he's not allowed to play while investigations continue.

Ogletree is a developmental tight end, as he was a raw prospect entering the league. He finished this season with just nine receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Even so, football is very much secondary for the Colts' rookie tight end now. Instead, it's time for him to focus on the accusations he's facing.

As for the Colts, they're very much in the playoff hunt. The AFC South is wide open and Indianapolis still has a chance to clinch the division. They've been an impressive team, even after Anthony Richardson fell to a season-ending injury. With that said, Indianapolis will be monitoring Andrew Ogletree's situation closely.