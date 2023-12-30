A long road ahead awaits Colts TE Andrew Ogletree.

Andrew Ogletree has a long road ahead of him. The Indianapolis Colts tight end has been charged with domestic battery and was arrested. His alleged felonies will necessitate a lot of consequences inside and outside of the gridiron. He was taken into Hendricks County Jail already but his agent, Brian Hamilton, has not yet released a word regarding the player's status. The organization, coached by Shane Steichen, has released a statement before the team faces off with the Las Vegas Raiders, via George Bremer of CNHI Sports.

“We are aware of the disturbing allegations involving Drew Ogletree. The team takes these matters seriously. We have notified the NFL and are in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time,” the Colts organization declared.

Shane Steichen and the Colts still have not seen the full potential of Andrew Ogletree. He was a sixth-rounder but could not play for his rookie campaign after suffering a torn ACL. His ability to come back from injury, however, was on full display for the Colts this year. He has made the most out of the targets to him by grabbing nine receptions and leading the squad to the end zone twice.

He is now alleged to have committed “domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury” and “domestic battery committed in the physical presence of a child less than 16, knowing child present and might be able to see or hear”, per James Boyd of The Athletic. This prompts his personal team along with Brian Hamilton to prove his innocence in the face of the law.

The Colts, on the other hand, will focus on their pursuit to win over the Raiders.