Indianapolis Colts players and coaches can't get enough of Gardner Minshew and his gung-ho attitude.

With a win over the Houston Texans on Saturday in Week 18, the Indianapolis Colts will guarantee themselves a spot in the NFL playoffs. Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew cannot wait to meet that challenge head on.

“This is the stuff you dream about,” Minshew told the Herald Bulletin's George Bremer. “These kind of opportunities, these big games – you don’t play for the regular season. Nobody cares. We’re playing (in) prime time, Saturday night. Let’s ride. It’s going to be fun.”

Minshew wasn't even supposed to be in this position. He was signed in the offseason to backup eventual fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson. But Minshew has been pressed into duty for 12 starts after Richardson suffered a season-ending injury back in October. (Saturday will be his 13th.)

Following Shane Steichen from Philadelphia to Indianapolis after Steichen took the Colts' head-coaching job has paid off, for both parties. Minshew now has the Colts on the verge of the playoffs.

Now, only the Texans stand in their way from postseason football.

Minshew beloved in Colts building

Teammates and coaches alike rave about Minshew. They respect how he goes about his job, knowing that he's only going to be called on when something goes wrong.

“It is the hardest position in sports to play,” Steichen says about being QB#2, “and the way he prepares, the stuff he asks, the little thoughts and ideas that he has are huge.”

“When you’ve got a player like that that understands the game and he has a suggestion on something, shoot, you’re going to listen.

Star running back Jonathan Taylor credits Minshew with creating a cheery atmosphere in the team locker room. That rubs off positively on his teammates.

“He knows it’s not gonna be easy,” Taylor said, “and he still continues to come in here each and every single day with a smile, with the energy, light, having fun because if it’s not going to be easy then why not just have fun doing it together with the guys you’ve been working with all season?”