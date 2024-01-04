It is win and move on or lose, and you're done for the Texans and the Colts. The two teams play each other on Saturday in Week 18.

There are major playoff implications in the night game of NFL action on Saturday. It's a ‘win and you're in' situation for both the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. A loss will end both team's playoff dreams, so fans are sure to be treated to some intense, high-level football. Because this game is on Saturday, we will get to know these teams' fates before the majority of NFL action occurs 24 hours later. With that said, here is a look at how to watch the Texans vs. Colts game.

When and where is the Saturday night game?

The second game of Week 18 kicks off at 5:00 p.m. (PT) on Saturday, January 6th. The Colts will have home-field advantage in this crucial matchups, as the game is at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

How to watch Texans vs. Colts

ABC will be broadcasting both games on Saturday, including the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game. You can also watch the game on fuboTV. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be on the call, while Lisa Salters will report from the sidelines.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 6 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, Indiana

TV channel: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Texans -1.5 | O/U 47.5

Texans storylines

Whichever team loses this game between the Texans and the Colts will not make the playoffs. That would be an unfortunate outcome for either team, as both defied the odds and surpassed expectations in the midst of playoff droughts. The Texans haven't made the playoffs since 2019, but C.J. Stroud has completely turned this team around.

Stroud was the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he played like an MVP-caliber quarterback for the majority of his rookie season. Despite missing two games, Stroud threw for 3,844 yards and 21 touchdowns. Stroud can throw the ball all over the field, and he does it without making typical rookie mistakes. He returned to action last week from a concussion and delivered a critical win for the Texans. The star quarterback is not alone on Houston's roster, though.

The Texans have surprisingly had one of the best receiving corps in the NFL this season. Many fans thought they'd be bottom of the barrel in that aspect coming into the season. Nico Collins and Tank Dell have 1,102 receiving yards and 709 receiving yards, respectively. Unfortunately, Dell is now out for the season with an injury, though Noah Brown has stepped up in his absence in recent weeks.

The Texans not only had the second overall pick in last year's draft, but they traded for the third pick to secure Will Anderson as well. The pass rusher has also had a great season, with has seven sacks in his own right. Anderson did miss practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury, though, so his status for the game is up in the air. Noah Brown is in the same boat with a back injury, and it would be bad timing for either of the two to miss this game.

Houston's future is bright, but the team surprised a lot of people by winning so many games this season. The Texans' rebuild is already ahead of schedule, but a win on Saturday—and therefore a playoff berth—would launch it to the next level.

Colts storylines

Like the Texans, the Colts drafted a quarterback high in the 2023 NFL Draft. Anthony Richardson was expected to make noise in his rookie season after being drafted fourth overall. He did find early success, but the rookie was hurt early and has missed the majority of the season.

Luckily for the Colts, Gardner Minshew is arguably the best backup quarterback in the NFL. Minshew has 3,164 passing yards in only 12 starts. Michael Pittman Jr. has taken his game to new heights with Minshew under center. The receiver has 1,108 receiving yards on the season.

Additionally, Jonathan Taylor has found some of his past glory since rejoining the team after holding out. He has joined Zach Moss to form a dynamic backfield.

In recent seasons, the Colts' defense has kept them afloat. That has not been the case this season, though. Despite their 9-7 record, the Colts only rank 27th in points against. Slowing down the Texans' young and explosive offense will not be easy either, but Indianapolis will have to step it up on that end if they want to win and move on to the playoffs.