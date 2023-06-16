Coming off a brutal 4-12-1 record, the Indianapolis Colts found their quarterback of the future via the 2023 NFL Draft in Anthony Richardson. However, before training camp even begins, the Colts are dealing with a major injury to one of their fellow NFL Draft picks.

Safety Daniel Scott has torn his ACL and will be out for the entire season, via ESPN's Adam Schefter. Scott suffered his injury on the final play of OTAs.

The defensive back was taken in the fifth-round with the No. 158 overall pick. While the Colts might have been high on Scott, he'll now have to wait at least a year to make an impact in Indianapolis.

Scott came to the Colts after spending five years at California, where he appeared in 39 games. He racked up 207 tackles, seven interceptions and six passes defended. Scott had three interceptions the past two seasons and earned All-PAC-12 honors both years.

While Richardson should help ignite Indianapolis' offense, the team could still use some help defensively. In 2022, the Colts were right in the middle of the pack, finishing 15th in total defensive by allowing 334 yards per game. Scott could've helped remedy that problem.

However, Daniel Scott will start off his NFL tenure by facing a major speed bump. Indianapolis and their secondary will have to adapt without their NFL Draft reinforcements. The Colts will look to chug along without their fifth-round draft pick as they look to climb up the AFC South ladder. Scott will focusing on rehabilitating and one day becoming a difference maker in Indianapolis.