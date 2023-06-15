Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and has the potential to get a contract extension this offseason, but Taylor is noticing the crash of the running back market and is wondering what that means for his future with the Colts and in the NFL.

“You definitely have to pay attention, just so you know, ‘OK, what type of space are you entering into?'” Jonathan Taylor said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “And you just hope from the track record here [in Indianapolis] that things are being evaluated the right way.”

Taylor rushed for 1,811 in 2021, which was a franchise record. He struggled with an ankle injury in 2022, which limited him to 11 games and 861 yards. His career resume is still impressive, and he is one of the top playmakers on the Colts.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With what has happened to running backs like Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Dalvin Cook, and to a lesser extent Austin Ekeler, it must be hard for Taylor to watch. He spoke about what other running backs around the league like Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs have been dealing with.

“You see why guys request trades,” Taylor said, via Holder. “They just want to feel valued by not only their coaches, their teammates, but the organization as well.”

Taylor said he has had talks with the Colts regarding a contract extension, and he remains optimistic. He hopes that the team sees the value in him. It will be intriguing to see if an extension can be worked out this offseason.