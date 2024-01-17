Jim Irsay was hospitalized in early December.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was found unresponsive at his home by police in early December, per Carmel Police Department documents obtained by TMZ Sports.

Irsay was hospitalized after being administered narcan to which he “responded slightly,” per the documents. Police did not know at the time what substances were in Irsay's system. That information has still yet to be released.

The Colts released a statement on Jan. 9 saying that Irsay was battling a “severe respiratory illness.” The team updated its fans on Wednesday after the TMZ report was made public.

“Mr. Irsay continues to recover from his respiratory illness. We will have no further comment on his personal health, and we continue to ask that Jim and his family's privacy be respected,” the Colts said, per James Boyd.

It is unknown whether the illness is related to the incident in December.

Irsay said in an interview with Andrea Kremer that was released in November that he has dealt with addiction to pain medication and addiction for much of his life. He also mentioned he had been to rehab about 15 times and previously overdosed while trying to perform a self-detox.

Jim Irsay and the Colts

Irsay has been around the Colts since day one in Indianapolis after the franchise relocated from Baltimore. He started as vice president before becoming general manager, then eventually assumed full operation of the team as owner, chairman and CEO.

Irsay, 64, was the youngest owner in the NFL when he took over for the Colts at the age of 37. Indy has had its most successful run in franchise history under Irsay's leadership. In his 27 seasons in charge, the Colts made the playfofs 16 times, winning 10 division titles and earning two trips to the Super Bowl, including a win in Super Bowl 41.

Here's to hoping that Jim Irsay is getting the help he needs and recovers fully from his illness.