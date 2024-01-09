Colts confirms health status of Jim Irsay.

The Indianapolis Colts revealed that team owner Jim Irsay is suffering from a serious illness. Indianapolis confirmed the status of Irsay via a statement (h/t Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network).

“Jim Irsay is currently being treated for a severe respiratory illness. While this unfortunately means he won't be able to perform with his band this week in Los Angeles, he is receiving excellent care and looks forward to returning to the stage as soon as possible. We’ll have no additional information at this time and we ask that you respect the privacy of Jim and his family as he recovers.”

The Colts did not offer specific information about the nature of Irsay's medical condition, but using the term “severe” to describe the illness must be disquieting to his friends and many fans of Indianapolis. Hopefully for Irsay and the Colts, he will eventually overcome his health issue and get back to being on top of things. At the very least, hearing that Irsay is getting the best medical care provides a comforting thought for everyone who's close to the 64-year-old NFL franchise owner.

Irsay's health is becoming the focus of attention at least within the Colts domain following the team's failed bid to return to the playoffs. Indianapolis finished the 2023 NFL regular season with a 9-8 record, which was good for second overall in the AFC South division.

Irsay became team owner of the Colts in 1995, and during his reign, the team has won a Super Bowl and 10 division titles.