Jonathan Taylor will be back in action soon. Following failed attempts to get him traded from the Indianapolis Colts, the star running back hit the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, shelving him for the first four weeks of the season.

The Colts host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Week 4 as it looks to preserve a winning record. The following Monday, Taylor is able to return. The 2021 Pro Bowler dealt with an ankle injury this offseason but was placed on the PUP list essentially to keep him away from the team as a trade potentially came to fruition. No such move has happened yet or seems imminent at the moment.

Colts running backs coach DeAndre Smith certainly wants to keep working with Taylor despite his discontent with the franchise. He spoke highly of Taylor's physical state as his return date approaches, according to Stephen Holder of ESPN.

“He looks great. And I can’t wait to actually physically get a chance to work with him, see him move around, see that speed and feel that speed,” Smith said, via ESPN.

Jonathan Taylor is disinterested in playing for the Colts after failing to land a contract extension and owner Jim Irsay essentially told running backs looking to secure bigger paydays to kick rocks. Zack Moss had commanded the touches out of the backfield, compiling 210 rushing yards on 48 attempts through two games after missing Week 1.

Opposing teams did reach out to the Colts hoping to acquire Taylor but Indianapolis had a huge asking price that made a deal impossible to come to fruition. With the trade deadline roughly a month away, time is running out for the Colts' front office to make a move.

The Colts hope that Taylor will get to team up with Anthony Richardson, giving them a stellar rushing attack along with the elusive rookie quarterback. Richardson is still in concussion protocol but is still running with the first team in practice, meaning that a return to the field in Week 4 is not out of the question. In Week 5, Richardson's soonest chance to play next to Taylor, Indy plays host to the division rival Tennessee Titans.