The latest Anthony Richardson injury update is that while the Indianapolis Colts quarterback is still in concussion protocol, he will participate in practice on Wednesday, which gets him one step closer to returning to the field in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams.

“#Colts QB Anthony Richardson is still in concussion protocol, but he is expected to practice today and will take starter reps, per coach Shane Steichen,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero tweeted Wednesday. “A good sign for Richardson's progress and chances to start Sunday vs. the #Rams.”

The rookie QB started the season well, keeping the Colts in the game with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 before spotting his team a 14-0 lead on two rushing touchdowns in Week 2 before exiting with a self-reported concussion.

While the latest Anthony Richardson injury update is excellent news for the Colts ahead of their Week 4 tilt with the Rams, it is worth noting that in concussion protocol, nothing is certain until the player is officially cleared.

The NFL’s concussion protocol is a five-step process that players have to navigate, clearing every step along the way. From Pelissero’s update, it’s safe to assume that Richardson taking starter reps means that he is at least in Phase 4, club-based non-contact training drills, where he is allowed to do non-contact football activities like throwing the ball.

One more piece of good Colts injury news is that center Ryan Kelly, who also missed the team’s Week 3 win over the Baltimore Ravens with a concussion, is back at practice Wednesday, too.