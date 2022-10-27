Colts players completely baffled by Matt Ryan-Sam Ehlingler decision

The Indianapolis Colts announced their shocking decision to bench quarterback Matt Ryan for 24-year-old Sam Ehlinger. It’s an interesting move for a team that is still right in the mix for the AFC South race. Ryan opened up and revealed that he was surprised by the Colts move. Apparently, he isn’t the only one.

Per ESPN NFL reporter Stephen Holder, the overwhelming sentiment coming from the Colts locker room was surprise.

“After another day in the [Colts] locker room today, these impressions are only stronger. I’ve yet to talk to a player who wasn’t stunned by the QB decision. And they’re not idiots. They know Ryan played poorly. But no one expected this and a lot of them are still confused by the move.”

The Colts traded for the former NFL MVP in the offseason after moving Carson Wentz to Washington. Wentz was blamed for the team’s struggles last season, despite throwing 27 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. Ryan already has already thrown nine interceptions in the Colts’ first seven games. He has also fumbled 10 times.

Clearly, turnovers are the obvious reason for the benching. It is difficult to win in this league if you are turning the football over. But it’s not like the Colts season is over. They are 3-3-1 and trail only the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South. However, the Titans own the tie-breaker after beating the Colts twice this year.

Ehlinger was drafted by the Colts in the 6th round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas. He gets a favorable matchup in his first career NFL start playing the Washington Commanders.