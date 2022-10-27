The Indianapolis Colts are turning to Sam Ehlinger for starting quarterback duties going forward, which means that veteran and former NFL MVP Matt Ryan will have to be the backup to the young stud out of the Texas Longhorns football program.

While other veterans probably would not be taking such a change in an entirely positive light, Matt Ryan appears to be 100 percent fine with it. Ryan even sounds fully committed to becoming a part-time quarterbacks coach with the Colts in order to give Ehlinger everything he can to help the second-year gunslinger perform well on the field.

“I love Sam. He’s been awesome since the day I got here,” Matt Ryan said, about the seemingly changing of the guards in Indianapolis, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic. “My job shifts now — now I gotta do everything I can to help him. He’s gonna do great for us.”

The Colts have made the decision to switch from Matt Ryan to Sam Ehlinger after a 3-3-1 start to the 2022 NFL season. Indianapolis’ offense has been ineffective and wildly inconsistent for the most part during Ryan’s term as the team’s starting quarterback. Through seven weeks, the Colts are just 30th in the NFL with 16.1 points per game. Errors have also piled up on the part of Ryan, who is top 10 in the league with 2,008 passing yards to go with nine touchdown tosses but also has been picked nine times already this season.

The Colts believe that Sam Ehlinger can give them a spark offensively. Ehlinger is in the second year of his NFL career though he has yet to make a start at the pro level and has not seen any action in 2022.

That will all change in Week 8 at home against the Washington Commanders.